Garuda Indonesia airline reportedly sues YouTuber for mocking in-flight menu on social media

An Indonesian airline is reportedly pursuing legal action against a passenger and his fiancée, claiming the pair defamed the brand by posting an unfavorable photo of the airline’s in-flight menu.

YouTube personality Ruis Vernandes was in the business class section of a Garuda Indonesia flight with his fiancé on Saturday from Sydney, Australia, to Denpasar, Indonesia, when he claims he was handed a hand-printed menu by airline crew.

On Twitter, the airline shared that the menu was not meant for passengers, but was instead a notice for flight attendants about what was being served, Reuters reported.

Vernandes poked fun at the menu, posting a photo of it onto his Instagram Stories with the reported caption, “The menu is still being printed, sir.” The post is no longer available on the man’s Instagram.

The YouTuber, who has 500,000 subscribers, took to his channel to claim he and his fiancée have received a summons from the police that Garuda had filed a defamation case against them.

The video has received more than 1.1 million views and thousands of comments slamming the airline’s reaction. Fans of Vernandes have also taken to Twitter to call out Garuda.

In a rough translation, Vernandes asked his followers on Instagram for “support about this,” claiming his had “no intention at all to defame anyone.”

“You all have a voice. Especially influencers. I hope you can help share and support me in this problem because I don't want it in the future when we review things as they are, when we give constructive critics, we can be [in legal trouble,]” a translation of his Instagram caption read.

Garuda Indonesia did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News, but told Reuters the company had not filed the report – its union employees had.

According to the report, Garuda’s labor union filed a police report accusing the two bloggers of “causing a negative perception…towards the country’s national flag carrier.”

