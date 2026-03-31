Free museums may now slap entry fees on millions of tourists under hotly debated proposal

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A new recommendation currently under discussion in the United Kingdom would change how foreigners visit popular national museums such as the British Museum and the National Gallery.

Margaret Hodge, a former Labour Party member of Parliament, submitted an independent review of the Arts Council England that suggests reform and addresses funding shortfalls by employing a new financial push — which the government has agreed to explore.

AMERICANS MUST PAY HIGHER FEE FOR A TICKET TO THE WORLD’S MOST VISITED MUSEUM

"The government believes charging international visitors at national museums could provide significant benefits," the response notes.

In France, officials recently raised prices at the Louvre for foreign visitors.

Foreigners from outside the European Union now pay $12 more than a typical ticket for that museum, from $25 to $37, Fox News Digital previously reported.

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As numerous reports have noted, charging foreigners a fee for U.K. museum visitation could present challenges, as there is currently no legal requirement to carry an ID — making it difficult to distinguish citizens from non-citizens.

At the end of parliament’s session, a "Digital ID scheme" is set to roll out; it would store personal information such as name, date of birth, nationality or residency status, plus a photo.

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"Your free digital ID will be stored securely on your phone … simplifying access to government services and a range of uses across the private sector," said a recent update from the government.

The implementation of digital IDs could help address the issue of identifying visitors, some reports have noted.

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The British Museum, which opened its doors in 1759, was the most visited museum in the U.K. in both 2024 and 2025, with 6.1 million people visiting last year, according to Museum and Heritage.

As a piece in The Times (London) noted, "The government of Tony Blair abolished entry charges for England’s national museums 25 years ago. That policy is now under challenge." (Special collections may still charge fees.)

Maria Balshaw, director of the Tate, expressed thoughts about the notion of charging foreign visitors an entry fee to U.K. museums.

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"The British Museum and the [Victoria & Albert Museum], in particular, hold the best of many other nations’ art and culture," Balshaw told The Financial Times, as The Art Newspaper reported.

"What does it say to people from the rest of the world if we say, ‘We’ve got your stuff, but we’re going to charge you to come in’? I don’t like that idea."