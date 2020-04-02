Flight attendant's hilarious work-from-home video praised online: 'This is so realistic'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A flight attendant is sending people into hysterics with her very accurate portrayal of how flight attendants might be working from home.

Kristin Gillett, a flight attendant for WestJet, wrote and recorded a short video demonstrating how flight attendants are coping with quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak — which is apparently by operating as if their home is a plane cabin.

WARNING: Video contains an instance of strong language bleeped for comedic effect.

The hilarious sketch shows Gillett wearing a flight attendant uniform and speaking to her husband, comedian and magician Wes Barker, as if he were on a flight.

In the beginning of the 4-minute clip, Gillett greets her husband on the couch by asking him if he would like a “welcome beverage.” She then explains the “safety points” for the balcony door, as if it were an emergency exit.

Dedicated to her job, Gillett continues to ask Barker to “stow his laptop” multiple times, while delivering “hot towels” and a mid-flight, or mid-day, “sweet and salty snack.”

However, the most accurate parts – according to the comments on the YouTube video, which has been viewed more than 800,000 times as of Thursday afternoon – were when Gillett sits next to the lavatory eating her salad, before explaining how the door opens.

“You can tell she's actually a flight attendant. This is so realistic....I MISS FLYING ALREADY and it's only been 8 days since my last pairing. Such a funny vid....” one commented.

“My wife is a Flight Attendant, and she's standing over my shoulder, watching and laughing her a-- off. Love the eating salad by the lav scene!” one commenter wrote.

“I'm an [flight attendant]...and that Bathroom seen [sic].... priceless!!!” another wrote.

“Retired flight attendant here. The scene while sitting next to the lav, scarfing down a salad and showing how to open the door made me laugh out loud,” another commented.

“As a flight attendant I can only say this is too damn accurate and funny[.] We spend half of our time at work telling passengers how to open de lavatory door,” a person wrote.

Hundreds of comments have flooded in, praising the woman for her portrayal of what it’s like to be a flight attendant, calling out funny details from the video.

“This is such a scream! I'm a flight attendant and I can't stop watching it. LOL I'll probably rack you up 1k views on my own. Great job!!” a comment read.

“She must have been a flight attendant. Makes me laugh when trying to talk to passengers with earphones. I'm sharing this on my airline's flight attendant group email. Merci,” another person shared.

Others, whether they were flight attendants or not, also appreciated the video for being a moment of levity during the trying times where many people are finding themselves under shelter-in-place orders.