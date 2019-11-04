El Al airlines 'draws' Boeing 747 outline over Mediterranean Sea in honor of retiring fleet

An aircraft with El Al Isreal Airlines just “drew” what is probably the largest self-portrait ever created.

El Al, Israel’s national carrier, paid tribute to its soon-to-be-retired fleet of Boeing 747s by outlining the shape of the popular plane in the sky over the Mediterranean, as seen in a diagram of its flight path.

TWITTER USERS BLAST JETBLUE EMPLOYEE FOR 'SICKENING' HALLOWEEN COSTUME

The Nov. 3 flight, which departed from Rome and landed in Tel Aviv, diverted just west of Cyprus and lowered its cruising altitude by 10,000 feet before starting its plane-shaped flight path, Business Insider reported.

The outline itself appears nearly as wide as the island of Cyprus; a legend provided at FlightAware24 indicates it measured over 100 miles long.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The stunt also took around an hour to perform, as calculated by One Mile at a Time, based on previous Rome-to-Tel-Aviv flights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Nov. 3 flight marked El Al’s final flying of a Boeing 747. El Al is reportedly replacing the planes with Boeing 787 Dreamliners, per the Jerusalem Post.