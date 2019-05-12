Disneyland's new Flex Pass comes with a catch

Disneyland is offering a new annual pass that they hope will help control the massive crowds that visit the park every year.

The new Disney Flex Passport will provide guests who want to visit the park multiple times throughout the year a cheaper option, but it comes with a catch. On off-peak days, these pass holders will have unlimited access to the parks. On peak days, however, they will have to make reservations ahead of time through the park’s website or app. The passes will give users access to Disneyland Resort and Disney California Adventure.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, spokesperson Liz Jaeger said, "we are always considering new ways to continue to deliver a world-class guest experience, and this new Annual Pass project will allow us to continue that legacy, while better smoothing demand.”

Off-peak days typically occur during months like February through May, September and October, during Monday through Thursday. Some Fridays in January, February, March and November are also available, Fox 11 reports.

For weekend days and most days during the busy summer months, pass holders will have to make reservations. Certain days during Spring Break, Thanksgiving week and Christmas break require reservations as well.

DISNEYLAND IS LIMITING STAR WARS: GALAXY'S EDGE VISITORS TO FOUR-HOUR WINDOWS

There are also several days that are unavailable for pass holders.

According to the Disney Parks Blog, pass holders will be able to hold two reservation days up to 30 days in advance of their visit. Obviously, there will only be a limited number of reservations available per day, and they will be affected by various factors, including expected park capacity, closures and other events.

The passes will go on sale on May 21 and will immediately go into effect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This isn’t the first step Disney has taken to control the size of the crowds in their parks. It was recently announced that when Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge first opens on May 31, guests will have to reserve a four-hour window to visit the land. Starting June 23, it will become regularly available to all park guests.