Disney World unveils new program to score more hours at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Walt Disney World is introducing Extra Extra Magic Hours, a spin-off of its Extra Magic Hours program that will provide guests of select resort hotels special access to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

All Walt Disney World resort hotels, as well as select additional hotels, will offer guests three early morning hours inside the new Star Wars land before the park opens to the general public each morning, from September 1 through November 2.

And the extra hours aren't just for Star Wars land: Three Walt Disney World theme parks will start accepting crowds daily in the early morning hours to accommodate increased attendance when guests head to Orlando in hopes of piloting the Millennium Falcon themselves.

If you’re an early riser and are staying at one of the nearly 40 included hotels, you can get much more out of your park tickets without spending a single extra dollar. Not only can guests with hotel reservations get up to five more hours inside Disney theme parks each day, but can take their pick of which to visit each morning, an unprecedented change giving guests more flexibility and access during their vacations.

And, given that no Fastpasses will be provided for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run when it debuts with Galaxy’s Edge at the end of August, Extra Extra Magic Hours are the only way to enter the land with a limited crowd, giving hotel guests the only true advantage for getting on the attraction more quickly.

With Star Wars Land’s imminent debut, and Toy Story Land and Avatar-themed lands still proving to be extremely popular, staying at a hotel that offers Extra Extra Magic Hours will help you save more money and get even more out of your Walt Disney World vacation this fall.

From September 1 through November 2, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will offer Extra Extra Magic Hours from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. daily, providing easy access to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge as well as Toy Story Land and additional park attractions.

From August 29 through November 2, both Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Magic Kingdom will open their magic-filled gates at 7 a.m. each day, allowing guests to line up for popular rides like Flight of Passage at Pandora — The World of Avataror Seven Dwarfs Mine Train even earlier than before.

Guests can get a total of five extra hours in the park with Extra Magic Hours on select dates this fall. Magic Kingdom will offer traditional Extra Magic Hours at nighttime as well, making it feasible to hit Galaxy’s Edge at 6 a.m. and stay up ‘til midnight enjoying Big Thunder Mountain Railroad and other classic Disney favorites.

EPCOT will continue to offer standard Extra Magic Hours, without the additional hours.

Only select attractions and experiences are available during these additional park hours. For a full list of attractions open during Extra Magic Hours and Extra Extra Magic Hours, visit the Disney World website.

