Disney World reveals new 4-Park Magic Ticket option

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced its newest four-day 4-Park Magic Ticket, now available from $89 per day.

Theme park officials revealed the prices for the 4-Park Magic Tickets start at $89 per day, plus tax, or $356 total, plus tax.

The passes allow guests to visit each of the four Disney World theme parks, but the new version can also be upgraded for $40 to include one admission to either the Typhoon Lagoon or Blizzard Beach water parks, plus one admission to the new NBA Experience at Disney Springs.

To take advantage of the new 4-Park Magic Tickets, guests must select a start date on or before September 30, 2020. The passes would expire seven days after the selected start date. Prices vary based on the start date selected and lower costs may apply on certain dates.

The 4-Park Magic Tickets are perfect for the holiday season, as Disney World boasts an array of unique events and attractions such as the Epcot International Festival of the Holidays, the “Jingle Bell, Jingle BAM!” nighttime spectacular at Hollywood Studios and more.

The magic continues into 2020 when guests will discover even more unforgettable experiences across all four Disney World theme parks. Florida residents are eligible for special 3-day and 4-day Disney Theme Park ticket prices.