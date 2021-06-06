Passengers held on plane for three hours after landing as authorities search for suspicious device

No one likes waiting to get off a plane once it’s landed.

Passengers on a flight arriving at Jacksonville International Airport were forced to wait on a plane for three hours after landing. Authorities had to delay the deplaning of the passengers after receiving reports of a possible device on the plane.

The incident occurred when the Delta flight landed at around 12:30 in the morning on Saturday, News 4 Jax reports. According to the news outlet, the Federal Aviation Administration alerted the airport about a possible device being on the plane.

Passengers on the plane seemingly had no idea what was happening at first.

A passenger on the flight told the news outlet, "I looked out the window and could tell we were not on the regular runway. We were on the furthermost runway the airport has. I think it was something that had to be taken seriously."

According to reports, no device was found after hours of searching.

The flight reportedly took off from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 11:24 p.m. When it landed, passengers were apparently told they were being delayed from deplaning due to a maintenance issue.

Passengers ultimately didn’t leave the plane until about 3:30 a.m. They were then subjected to more searches and questioning in the U.S. Customs area of the airport. They were reportedly provided hotel rooms by the airport.

Fox News reached out to Delta for comment but did not immediately receive a response. In a statement obtained by News 4 Jax, the FBI said that the investigation was ongoing.