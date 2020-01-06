Delayed Air India passengers reportedly bang on cockpit door, taunt captain

It turns out, people don’t like delays.

A group of passengers reportedly became unruly after they found out their flight was being delayed after already boarding the plane. They allegedly started banging on the cockpit door, mistreated flight staff and attempted to taunt the pilot into coming out.

An Air India flight from Delhi to Mumbai was delayed a total of eight hours, the Independent reports. At one point, passengers had reportedly boarded the plane, which was then forced to return to the aircraft bay because of a technical issue.

Passengers on the flight started knocking on the cockpit door and began taunting the pilots to come out, India Times reports. One passenger allegedly threatened to break open the cockpit door, while others chanted insults.

An Air India official told India Times, “The AI865 flight on Thursday got delayed as it developed a technical snag. It had to return to the bay. Passengers started knocking on the cockpit door, asking and taunting the pilots to come out. One male passenger even said that he will break open the cockpit door if the pilots didn't come out.”

The Independent reports that passengers also crowded around the emergency exit and attempted to open it. A member of the cabin crew opened the door.

Air India has asked the flight crew for a detailed report of the behavior of the passengers. Once the report has been turned in, Air India said it will consider further action.

Fox News reached out to Air India for comment, but they did not immediately respond.