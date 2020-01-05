Air Canada plane's wheel appears to fall off during take-off

Nobody wants to see this during takeoff.

Video footage appears to show one of an airplane’s wheels falling off as the plane takes off from a runway in Montreal. The landing gear appears to spark or flame before the wheel detaches.

A passenger on the Air Canada flight from Montreal to Saguenay, Quebec, filmed the incident, CBC reports. The plane was forced to immediately turn around and was able to safely land at Montreal.

The footage was filmed by someone who said they were a passenger on the flight and uploaded to Twitter. It was captioned, “Well, now I'm on an airplane that just lost a wheel... 2020 starts pretty well.”

DELTA PASSENGER CAUGHT USING TOUCH SCREEN WITH FOOT: 'MOST DISGUSTING THING I'VE EVER SEEN'

According to the CBC, the flight was carrying 49 passengers and three crew members at the time. The plane was able to land safely despite the issue with the landing gear. Emergency crews were on the scene but, fortunately, no injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a statement obtained by Fox News, a spokesperson for Jazz Aviation LP (a company that operates flights for Air Canada), said, “During takeoff from Montreal en route to Bagotville, one of the two wheels on the left main landing gear became detached. The Dash 8-300 aircraft is equipped with six tires – two on the right landing gear, two on the left, and two on the nose wheel landing gear. The experienced pilots maintained complete control of the aircraft. Our pilots are well trained to deal with such situations and responded according to our standard operating procedures. After burning some fuel, the aircraft returned to Montreal and landed safely. There were no injuries. Emergency vehicles were called as a precautionary measure -- the safety of our passengers and crew is our top priority. Our maintenance personnel in Montreal are conducting a thorough inspection of the aircraft to determine the cause and proceed with the necessary repairs."

In late November, an Air Canada flight was forced to land in Dublin after a crack in the Boeing 787’s windshield was observed midflight.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Flight 857, which was traveling from London to Toronto Saturday afternoon, turned around and diverted to Dublin nearly one hour into the seven-and-a-half-hour journey.

Fox News' Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.