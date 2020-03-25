During coronavirus pandemic, Disney pauses construction on Avengers-themed land

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Avengers, assemble – just not yet.

Disney has temporarily paused construction on its Marvel-inspired Avengers Campus at Disneyland's California Adventure during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Disney confirmed that construction has been halted in accordance with orders from the government and health safety officials, as the Anaheim, Calif., theme park remains closed, the Orange County Register reports.

The Avengers-themed land was scheduled to open on July 18, Disney said.

The site's attractions were scheduled to include “powered-up attractions” inspired by Spider-Man and Guardians of the Galaxy, "heroic encounters" like the Avengers Headquarters and the ruins of a mysterious Sanctum, and "epic experiences" including a Pym Test Kitchen, a Worldwide Engineering Brigade supplier and a Collector's Warehouse retailer.

Disney California Adventure, Disneyland and Walt Disney World in Florida have been closed since mid-March following the coronavirus outbreak.

Moving forward, it remains unclear when Disney’s theme parks may reopen again and when construction on the Avengers-themed land will ultimately resume.

