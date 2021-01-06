Carnival cancels cruises through spring 2021

It’s going to be a while still before cruises return.

Carnival Cruise Line recently announced that it would be extending its suspension of all trips into the middle of spring in the upcoming year. The company also announced that some, but not all, of its summer cruises had been canceled as well.

The cruise company announced that it would be canceling all of its trips scheduled up to (and including) March 31, 2021, USA Today reports. Carnival reportedly noted that while some of the cancelations were due to rescheduled maintenance on certain boats, many of the cancelations were in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and the resulting regulations.

In a statement obtained by USA Today, president of Carnival Cruise Line, Christine Duffy, said, "We are sorry to disappoint our guests, as we can see from our booking activity that there is clearly a pent-up demand for cruising on Carnival."

She also confirmed that Carnival Cruise Lines plans to use a phased approach to relaunching its trips as it resumes operations in 2021.

In addition to canceling all trips out of U.S. ports through March 31, Carnival also canceled the Carnival Freedom’s trip from Galveston on April 10; the Carnival Miracle’s trips from San Diego to San Francisco through September 16; the Carnival Liberty’s tips from Port Canaveral from September 17 through October 18; Carnival Sunshine’s trips from Charleston from October 11 to November 13; and the Carnival Spirit’s trip from Singapore to Brisbane scheduled for June 12.