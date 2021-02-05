Canada bans cruise vessels in all Canadian waters until at least Feb. 2020

Don’t start daydreaming about a Canadian cruise just yet.

The Canadian government on Thursday announced a ban on all cruise vessels in Canadian waters until at least the end of Feb. 2022. The order applies to ships carrying more than 100 people in any Canadian waters, as well as all "adventure-seeking" pleasure craft — e.g., smaller boats for non-commercial use — in Canada’s Arctic waters, with the exception of those used by local Arctic residents.

Any passenger vessels carrying more than 12 people will be banned from the Arctic coastal waters, too.

Omar Alghabra, Canada’s Minister of Transport, called it the "right and responsible thing to do" amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"As Canadians continue to do their part to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our government continues to work hard to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe," Alghabra said of Thursday's order. "Temporary prohibitions to cruise vessels and pleasure craft are essential to continue to protect the most vulnerable among our communities and avoid overwhelming our health care systems."

Cruise operators or individuals found in violation of the orders will be subject to penalties including fines or jail time (up to $1 million and 18 months in jail for those in violation of the passenger vessel order, and $5,000 per individual, or $25,000 for groups, for those in violation of the pleasure craft order, per day.)

Alghabra may rescind the orders should the health crisis in Canada "sufficiently improve."

Currently, the Canadian government is advising all Canadian citizens to avoid cruise travel; however, there is no government ban on cruise vessels carrying fewer than 100 passengers.