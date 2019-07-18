Booking.com creates Avo-Condo with 'world-class view' for National Avocado Day

Now you can have your avocado and sleep in it, too.

Travel website Booking.com has created a palace fit for a millennial – the Avo-Condo.

Booking.com created the unusual first-ever fruit-shaped dwelling to celebrate America’s National Avocado Day, which falls on July 31, by putting up a short-stay avocado rental thousands of miles away in Sydney, Australia.

“Inspired by the world’s obsession with all things avocado, the Avo-Condo is a fun, quintessentially Australian experience like no other,” Luke Wilson, Area Manager at Booking.com Australia said.

The custom-built avocado camper, which has an exterior resembling a ripe avocado, comes complete with avocado-themed furnishings and a “world-class view” of the iconic Sydney Harbor Bridge and Sydney Opera House, according to a press release. Those who stay will also be treated to a goody basket of avocado treats.

For $70 a night, lucky travelers can snag a stay at the once-in-a-lifetime Avo-Condo, offered exclusively by Booking.com for one of two nights – July 31st and August 1st. Reservations open at 9 a.m. EST on Monday, July 29, and will be booked on a first-come, first-served basis.