Beach bench selling for $614G – here's why

A bench is set to fetch at least $614,500 at auction - because it offers breathtaking views of one of Britain's best beaches.

It is perched on the tip of a cliff overlooking the stunning Three Cliffs Bay in Wales - which recently topped a poll of Britain's best picnic spots.

The sandy beach has stunning views of the Bristol Channel and is a popular beauty spot for walkers and swimmers.

The bench is all that remains of a ramshackle wooden cabin put up more than 50 years ago.

The single-story wooden shed clad in cedar shingling was built in 1959, but fell into disrepair when the owner passed away.

Known as “The Cabin,” it was demolished in 2015 after planning permission was granted to build a new structure.

"The Cabin will not fail to impress you, from the moment you step into the grounds you feel like you have just entered a different land,” a spokesperson for agents Fine and Country said. "This spectacular waterside location offers a superb chance to purchase a development opportunity.”

"It’s just a stone throw away from the intoxicating, award-winning beach of Three Cliffs Bay and steps away from Gower coastal and countryside paths,” they added.

The land currently has approved planning permission for a three bedroom bungalow, including an open-plan kitchen/living space, a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom and a sunroom - all providing ample opportunity to take advantage of the surrounding scenery.

There is also the potential to apply for planning permission for a more substantial property.

The Cabin is available for $614,500 and will go up for public auction on October 2 in the Marriott Hotel Swansea Marina.

This story originally appeared in The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.