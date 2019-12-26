Anonymous donor saves couple stranded in Bahamas after vacation nightmare: 'He’s my Christmas miracle'

Not everyone needs to get credit for their good deeds.

A couple’s vacation turned into a nightmare when a dire medical situation struck. Unable to pay for an emergency flight back to the U.S. or properly equipped hospitals, they were left praying for a miracle.

Amazingly, it appears that someone answered.

An anonymous donor paid for the couple to be medically evacuated from Freeport in the Bahamas back to Wilmington, N.C., WPDE reports. Part of the condition for the payment, however, was that the donor’s name never be made public.

“I was told this flight would cost over $20,000,” Narcene Campbell told WPDE. “I know people are compassionate but who would really do that? I was in disbelief that it was finally happening but I was so grateful that it was.”

Campbell was on a Christmas cruise with her husband, Bruce when he suffered a stroke. The couple was taken to a nearby hospital in Freeport but were told they’d need to get Bruce to a better-equipped facility.

“This person is my Christmas angel. He’s my Christmas miracle,” Narcene Campbell said. “If he’s listening or he sees this, he needs to know that we are so grateful to him and that once I’m able to, I’m going to pay this forward. I’m going to find someone who needs help and I’m going to help them.”

According to WPDE, Bruce is being treated at the New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington. He is reportedly in a medically induced coma.