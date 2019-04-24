Lots of Americans lie about their vacations, study suggests

A new study found that around 14 percent of Americans have lied about their vacations.

According to research from flight-comparison site Jet Cost, travelers from the United States have cited being embarrassed, the desire to seem well traveled and the hope of impressing someone as the main reasons behind their lies.

In addition, two-thirds of the over 4,000 Americans surveyed have also lied about their experiences, with the weather, quality of accommodation and amount of sightseeing done the most common fibs.

The study also found that 27 percent of respondents have traveled internationally, with 61 percent admitting they exaggerated the truth about their vacation. Weather conditions top the list at 34 percent, quality of accommodations was second at 29 percent and the amount of sightseeing was third at 27 percent.

“Even though it is probably more common than not in the U.S. to have not holidayed abroad, Americans are clearly still feeling the need to appear as if they have traveled,” a Jet Cost spokesperson said. “With the modern pressures of social media, people feel as if they have to prove themselves to others, which is a shame – but life isn’t a competition and just because someone says they’ve done something, doesn’t mean you’re less of a person for not having done it.”

Travelers from the U.S. also lied about the amount of alcohol consumed (23 percent) and how much money they spent (21 percent). Another 68 percent said they told someone they enjoyed their vacation more than they did and 52 percent revealed they wouldn’t tell anyone if their trip was a disaster.

In the most surprising finding, 10 percent of respondents admitted to posting a fake picture on social media to reinforce the lies.