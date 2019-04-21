13 American Airlines passengers hospitalized after flight to Boston

A group of passengers were taken to the hospital after an American Airlines flight landed at Boston Logan International Airport Sunday morning.

Members from a student group flying to Boston from Miami reportedly fell ill during the flight, a spokesperson for American Airlines confirmed to Fox News.

Boston EMS responded to the airport with multiple units after receiving a call. According to Twitter, 13 passengers were transported to the hospital.

The flight landed safely and no other passengers or crew members reported feeling ill.

Those taken to the hospital exhibited “symptoms that were minor in nature,” Boston EMS wrote in the tweet.