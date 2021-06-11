American Airlines crew member scolds passengers for making Charlotte-bound flight a 'living hell'

Unruly passengers continue to cause turbulence on flights.

A flight attendant on board an American Airlines flight headed to Charlotte was caught in a video posted to TikTok scolding passengers who verbally abused crew members for being told to put on a face mask as the flight was being diverted to Raleigh because of weather.

The video showed a male passenger calling out obscenities to the flight attendant he called a "fat gorilla" as Brent Underwood, a North Carolina man recording the video, calls out the inappropriate behavior, the Charlotte Observer reported.

"There was absolutely no excuse for it," Underwood told the Charlotte Observer. "It doesn’t matter what you look like. Everybody deserves respect. And everybody deserves to be punished equally for being a rude person like that. Why would you call a person a fat gorilla?"

Another flight attendant, meanwhile, explained to passengers the flight would land in Raleigh after it was refueled when a sarcastic passenger made a remark that the flight was diverted because the attendants hadn’t eaten, according to the video.

"Give them a Snickers," other passengers on the plane shouted.

The male flight attendant addressed passengers saying they’ve done their best to cater to passengers on the flight despite being "insulted and mistreated."

"We’re just trying to go to Charlotte. But shame on the passengers that have made this flight a living hell for the flight attendants," the flight attendant said.

American Airlines released a statement to the Charlotte Observer promoting its health and safety guidelines and asking its passengers to be respectful to crew members.

"We take the health and safety of our customers seriously, and our crew members work hard to uphold the federal mask mandate that remains in effect on aircraft and in airports," American said in the statement adding. "We value the trust our customers place in our team to care for them throughout their journey, and we expect those who choose to fly with us to treat each other — and our team members — with respect."