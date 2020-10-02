Alaska Airlines to offer rapid coronavirus testing for Hawaii-bound travelers

Aloha, Hawaii.

Alaska Airlines is going the extra mile to keep people safe by offering rapid coronavirus testing for Hawaii-bound travelers, as the state reopens to visitors from the mainland.

Earlier this week, the carrier announced a series of pop-up clinics with health care provider Carbon Health to offer COVID-19 testing for passengers heading to the Aloha State. The first West Coast clinic will open on Oct. 12 in Seattle.

Starting Oct. 15, out-of-state visitors to Hawaii can skip a 14-day quarantine with proof of a negative coronavirus test taken within 72 hours of their arrival. Hawaii Gov. David Ige previously pushed back the launch of the pre-travel testing program from from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1, as coronavirus cases spiked in both the U.S. mainland and throughout the state.

"Our guests have been eager to return to the Hawaiian Islands and we're excited to be adding more ways to safely get them there," explained Sangita Woerner, Alaska's senior vice president of marketing and guest experience in a press release. "By assisting our guests with convenient testing options as they prepare for their trip, we're working together to help keep each other, and Hawaii, safe."

According to the airline, test results will be ready within two hours at the discounted cost of $135. The coronavirus testing will be available for all passengers over three months old. The clinic will also be open to travers bound for Alaska, as the state is also enforcing a 72-hour testing requirement.

For the time being, the testing will be offered exclusively at a pop-up medical center in downtown Seattle, as the carrier resumes flights to Hawaii with twice-daily trips to all four major islands.

On Nov. 1, the carrier will resume nonstop service to the Aloha State from San Jose and San Diego, Calif. and Portland, Ore. On Nov. 20, Alaska will offer Hawaiian flights from Anchorage, Alaska, and Los Angeles.

“Carbon Health is planning additional pop-up and full-service clinics for rapid COVID-19 testing in those Lower 48 cities in the coming weeks,” Alaska said of future testing sites.

Alaska Airlines joins a growing number of carriers including American Airlines, United, JetBlue Airways and Hawaiian Airlines, which already offer tests to Hawaii-bound passengers pre-flight. Travelers can prep further for their visit on the Alaska Airlines' “know before you go” travel tips page.