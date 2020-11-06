Dallas airport looks to 'smart bathrooms' to help slow coronavirus spread

Studies have shown that COVID-19 exposure is “extremely unlikely” on a flight while wearing a mask, but getting to and from the plane can pose additional risks.

Now, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is rolling out new technology that, officials say, may help prevent the spread of the coronavirus among travelers: The airport is installing “smart bathrooms,” among other improvements, WFAA reported.

The bathrooms will include monitors outside to let people know how many stalls are available, so travelers won't have to wait inside the confined space, according to the report. And lights over the stalls will serve as indicators, so users won't need to touch a door handle, or knock.

Sensors in the bathrooms can also track the number of people going in and out, according to the report. These sensors will also monitor the level of toiletry items like toilet paper, soap and paper towels, and alert cleaning crews when they’re getting low.

Of course, there’s more to an airport than the bathrooms. DFW is also upgrading its HVAC systems with UVC lighting, which the Food and Drug Administration has said may be effective in inactivating the coronavirus.

The airport will also continue with its enhanced cleaning procedures, and maintain Plexiglas shields at security checkpoints and document inspection locations, as was announced in a press release earlier this year.

“Since January, DFW Airport has been committed to enhanced sanitation and safety measures,” Ken Buchanan, executive vice president of revenue management at the airport, said in a written statement. “Now that more customers are returning to airports, we’re asking that everyone do their part to create the safest travel experience possible.”

Far fewer people are traveling this year than normal as a result of the pandemic. Only last month, the TSA reported screening more than 1 million daily passengers since March, though the number of travelers hasn’t hit 1 million again since. On Thursday, the TSA reported just 867,105 passengers, compared to more than 2.5 million the same day last year.

COVID-19 has killed more than 235,000 people and infected more than 9.6 million in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. The seven-day average of new confirmed cases each day is trending sharply upward to new highs in the U.S.

For those who do travel, the TSA advises following guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including keeping six feet of distance from others whenever possible, wearing a face mask throughout the entire travel experience, and putting items that must be removed during security screening like belts, wallets and phones inside carry-on bags.