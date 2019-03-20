Airplane passenger licks toilet seat in viral video, disgusts Twitter community

Now that’s just nasty.

One airplane passenger has won overnight internet fame after sharing a self-produced video to Twitter of herself licking the toilet seat of a plane bathroom.

On March 18, user @Grimiestt posted the alarming footage to Twitter in a clip that has since been viewed nearly six million times.

WARNING: Video and profile may contain offensive imagery and language.

In the video, the woman was seen licking the rim of the toilet in a stunt that reportedly “made [her] tongue go numb.”

The airline on which the stunt unfolded remains unclear at this time.

In the days since, Twittizens have largely voiced feelings of shock, disgust and confusion in reaction to the now-viral clip.

“I’m deeply concerned,” one exclaimed.

“[Your tongue is] numb because you just contracted 1200 diseases at once,” a cynic quipped.

“I just don’t get why anyone would ever do this ever,” another agreed.

Others, meanwhile, were nauseated by the internet altogether after viewing the clip.

“I have got to stop using the internet,” one wrote.

“I can’t believe what I see on this app sometimes,” another agreed. “That’s enough Twitter for today. Bye.”

Actress Jameela Jamil even weighed in to share her two cents on the strange sight.

“What...is...this...?” the star wondered.

The star of the video, meanwhile, is apparently amazed at how far the story has truly gone.

"Can’t believe Twitter made me famous for licking a toilet," @Grimiestt later wrote.

Dr. Charles Gerba, a microbiologist at the University of Arizona, previously told Fox News that his studies indicated that bathrooms, tray tables and armrests were among the germiest things on commercial aircraft.

Gerba reportedly found “influenza virus, norovirus and MRSA” on some samples tested through his research, further elaborating that plane restrooms often contain the biggest sources of pathogens.

"Worst thing on the plane is the toilet — germiest by far," he said in a 2012 interview, detailing that there are usually at least 50 people per plane using one restroom. "Best thing to do is use a hand sanitizer, and do not use the toilet."