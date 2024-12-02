Airline passenger sparks debate after being seated near massive dog on plane: 'Couldn't move'

An air traveler took to social media sharing a video of a large dog in a row, sparking a discussion on Reddit.

Titled the "Bull mastiff in Comfort+," the user captioned the post, "This is getting ridiculous."

On the sub-Reddit forum titled "r/delta," users debated whether a dog of that size should be able to board a flight.

The video shows the back of the dog appearing to intrude on the traveler’s space as it's stretched out between the two seats in the row.

"Should be illegal. No one is comfortable," commented one user.

Another said, "Bull Mastiff in Comfort + making everyone else Uncomfortable +. (That poor dog doesn’t even look comfortable.)."

"Is this real?! I don’t believe this?! There is no way," questioned another.

Many users expressed their affection for pets, but said this was too far.

"I love dogs and have my own, but this looks miserable for the pup… If you have a dog this size, then pay for an additional seat so everyone can be more comfortable. I wouldn’t even try to do this with my 45lb dog," a user commented.

Another person added, "I love my big dogs just as much as the next person, but this has been on the rise the last few years and something definitely needs to change."

"As much as he looks like a sweet boy I would one hundred percent bring this up to Delta and as for some sort of compensation (while you still can)," suggested one user.

A Redditor added, "This is insane. Look, dogs are nice. They do NOT belong everywhere. Especially in cramped, confined seating on a metal tube thousands of meters up."

Some users noted that the pet could have been a "service" dog.

"If you have that notation....you get to bring your Service Dog on the plane. If large service dog, you have to purchase a 2nd seat," posted a user.

"This would only happen if the owner claimed the dog to be a service animal," one person wrote.

"I’m so confused.. my pup had to fit in a bag of certain dimensions AND under the seat in front of me. How on earth was this allowed," one user questioned.

When a commenter asked if the passenger did anything to address the situation, the passenger replied, "What can you do? The owner of course apologized and behaved well. But cmon. A 100 lb dog?! It was a full flight so couldn’t move"

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit poster, who claimed he was flying Delta, for comment.

On Delta's website, the airline lists guidelines for traveling with pets.

"Small dogs, cats and household birds can travel in the cabin for a one-way fee that is collected at check-in," says the site.

It adds, "The pet must be able to fit in a soft-sided ventilated pet kennel that will go underneath the seat directly in front of you."

The kennel size recommends maximum dimensions of 18" x 11" x 11" to fit most aircraft types, but varies on plane size.

Delta's site does not list any weight or size requirements of the pets themselves.

For domestic travel, the pet must be at least 8 weeks old whereas for travel to the European Union the pet must be at least 15 weeks old.

Passengers must submit a request to travel with a service animal and complete a Department of Transportation form.

On Delta’s trained service animal section of the website, the airline shares guidelines for travel.

"Service animals may not occupy a seat or encroach upon another customer’s space in any way," it states.

The site adds, "They are allowed on your lap, in your foot space or in a neighboring foot space if you purchased an additional ticket for your animal (if seat is vacant). Your animal must remain with you at all times."

A Delta spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email, "We are aware of the social media post, and encourage the customers involved to get in touch with us directly to understand more."