Japan Airlines praised by travelers for booking process that shows seats taken by babies

It seems that most travelers would rather not sit next to a baby when they’re flying. Now, one airline is helping its customers avoid getting stuck in that situation.

Customers flying on Japan Airlines have noticed a unique feature in the booking process. Like most other airlines, the seat selection map shows what spots have already been taken. Unlike others, however, it shows which ones have been reserved for children who are 2 years old or younger.

The seating chart has an image of a baby’s face marked on a seat booked for a child, one traveler explained on Twitter.

The Japan Airlines website describes their seating process for children, saying, “Passengers traveling with children between 8 days and 2 years old who select their seats on the JAL website will have a child icon displayed on their seats on the seat selection screen. This lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there.”

The site does clarify, however, that there are several situations in which the child icon may not display. If a ticket is purchased through another website or is part of a tour or awards program, the icon may not display. Also, if the aircraft is changed pre-flight, the icons “may not be displayed correctly.”

On Twitter, some users praised the option. One reply simply said, “That is awesome.”

Other users, however, wished to remind other travelers that babies can’t help crying. As one user put it, “As a father of 5 and having traveled with each one as a baby at one point or another, I try to do everything I can to keep them from crying. It's hard on parents too. And remember: it's just one day. You'll survive your flight. Chill.”