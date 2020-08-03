Airbnb owner finds at least 30 people camping at house with sword, giant ax

There’s nothing worse than dozens of unexpected guests.

An Airbnb host was shocked when she discovered that a massive group of people set up camp at a house that had been booked for just seven people. Even worse, the group of 30 to 40 reportedly removed furniture from the house and left behind many of their belongings (including the tents) after they were told to leave.

Sheri Murphy booked a holiday home in Glen Etive in Scotland, the Scottish Sun reports. She says a group of people lied to her when they rented the property, saying that only seven guests would be arriving. Instead, Murphy says many more were spotted at the property.

THESE US AIRLINES RECEIVED MOST COMPLAINTS IN CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, STUDY SAYS

She posted about the incident on Facebook, writing, “This afternoon we got a phone call to inform us there were at least 10 cars on the drive of our holiday down Glen Etive. We headed down definitely not prepared for what we were about to find. 12 cars on the drive, 10 tents in the back garden, fire pits, rubbish, furniture out of the house in the garden, furniture in the house all moved and stacked up. We were informed there were between 30-40 people staying.”

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

She told the Sun, “It’s been upsetting for us. We managed to stop what could have been a lot more damage to our house. We got a call to say there were ten cars in the drive. We live about an hour away from the property. Our hearts just sunk when we arrived. We decided to go in through the side-gate because we didn’t want them running and hiding. That’s when we saw the tents.

"I certainly didn’t expect that. They hadn’t even been in the property 24 hours.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It's unclear what exactly the group was up to, but Murphy told the Daily Record that members of the group had been spotted praying at a nearby beach. The news outlet also reports that a large ax was found on an outside table and a long sword discovered on one of the beds inside the house.

Authorities reportedly removed the group, but several tents and other items were left behind for the homeowners to clean up.