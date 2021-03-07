Air France passenger forces plane to make emergency landing after acting aggressive, pounding on cockpit door

Misbehavior won’t be tolerated on planes.

An unruly passenger is potentially facing up to a decade in prison after his behavior forced a plane to make an emergency landing mid-journey. Officials are reportedly still investigating the incident.

The passenger was flying on an Air France flight from Paris to New Delhi on Friday, Reuters reports. Soon after take-off, the passenger reportedly began to behave aggressively and quarreled with other passengers.

At one point, the man allegedly assaulted a flight attendant and began pummeling the cockpit door. The suspect’s name has not been publicly released.

The flight had an emergency landing at Sofia Airport in Bulgaria around 5 p.m. local time. The disruptive passenger was removed from the flight, which then continued on its way.

The flight eventually made it to its destination at New Delhi. The disruptive passenger has reportedly been charged with endangering flight safety. If he is convicted, he would face up to 10 years in prison.

Authorities are still investigating the incident and reportedly have not yet been able to identify a motive or explanation for the man’s behavior.

This is the latest incident of a plane being forced to divert its course due to someone (or something) misbehaving during the flight.

Fox News previously reported that A flight leaving from Sudan’s capital city of Khartoum was forced to return to the airport last week after a cat reportedly attacked the pilot of the plane.

The flight, operated by Tarco Aviation, was headed to Doha, the capital of Qatar, when the incident took place, reports Sudan’s Al-Sudani news. A source for the outlet claims the plane had been in the air for approximately 90 minutes before it was forced to turn back to Khartoum International Airport.

it is believed that the cat "infiltrated" the aircraft the night before the flight, when the plane was stationed in a hangar for cleaning.

