Adults-only resort in Key Largo catches fire, sustains extensive damage

By Alexandra Deabler | Fox News
An all-inclusive adults-only resort in the Florida Keys remains closed after the main building caught fire early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out at the relatively new Bungalows resort in Key Largo around 4:30 a.m. in the main building — which houses the restaurant, bar, spa and lobby for the resort.

Monroe County firefighters and Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived at the scene approximately at 5 a.m., officials stated. According to The Miami Herald, firefighters continued to pour water on smoldering debris well into Monday afternoon.

“The upstairs is completely destroyed,” Chief Don Bock, with the Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department, said Monday to the Herald. “And the downstairs has a lot of water damage.”

The resort, which opened in December, confirmed in a statement on its website that the fire was isolated to the Beach House and no bungalows were affected by the blaze.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

“At this time, the investigation remains open and ongoing,” Alecia Collins, spokeswoman for the Fire Marshal, said in a statement, the Herald reported. “A final determination into the cause, nature and origin of this fire incident remains under investigation.”

Bungalows resort said in the statement that it will remain closed until further notice and is working to rebook guests who had existing reservations.

