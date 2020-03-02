82 people on Royal Caribbean cruise test positive for flu or flu-like illness

There’s more than one way to get sick on a cruise ship.

A number of passengers on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship tested positive for the flu. According to the cruise line, however, none of the sick passengers were suspected of being infected with the coronavirus.

Fox 45 in Baltimore reports that 82 people on the Grandeur of the Seas tested positive for the flu on a recent trip that spanned from Feb. 8 to the 20. Officials reportedly did not request coronavirus tests for any of the cases, as none of the patients had passed through “regions of impact” or had been in contact with someone who had.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean confirmed to Fox News that the CDC had been notified of an “elevated number of guests and crew” who had tested positive for the flu or a flu-like illness.

In a statement, Royal Caribbean’s spokesperson said, “On the February 8-20 voyage of Grandeur of the Seas, medical staff notified the CDC that an elevated number of guests and crew had a flu-like illness or tested positive for influenza A or B and were placed in isolation, according to medical protocol.”

The statement continued, “None of the 82 patients met the CDC criteria as a person under investigation (PUI) for COVID-19, and the CDC did not request coronavirus tests for any of the cases. None of the patients had transited regions of impact, or been exposed to anyone in the regions of impact, within 14 days of symptom onset.”