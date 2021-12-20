Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TECH
Published

YouTube TV restores Disney, ESPN access following outage

Viewers lost all access to Disney content and live ESPN games during the outage

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

YouTube TV began restoring access to Disney content after a dispute between the companies led to an interruption of service over the weekend.

YouTube told viewers Sunday they were restoring service so customers could once again watch networks provided by Disney such as ESPN, FX, National Geographic, and local ABC stations.

YOUTUBE TV LOSES DISNEY CHANNELS INCLUDING ESPN IN STANDOFF

During the outage, viewers lost access to all live Disney content including recordings they had saved to their libraries.

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

FILE - This Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, file photo shows the YouTube TV logo at the YouTube Space LA in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

The outage stemmed from a breakdown in negotiations between YouTube and Disney over the contract between the companies, which expired late Friday. YouTube had wanted Disney to charge the company the same rate to carry its content that it charged other TV providers of similar size. The companies reached agreement Sunday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

YouTube apologized for the disruption and said it would provide a $15 credit to impacted customers.