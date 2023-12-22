Why this multi-purpose electric scooter might soon be coming to your neighborhood

Electric scooters have become a pretty common sight on city streets, as they transport people from place to place… but what if they could do more?

The cargo-hauling Scootility "utility scooter" was designed with that very question in mind.

E-SCOOTERS ARE GAINING POPULARITY AS GAS PRICES SOAR

A versatile cargo solution

Currently, in functional prototype form, the Scootility is being developed by a Vancouver-based electric mobility startup of the same name. The vehicle's most prominent feature is its 140-liter lockable weatherproof cargo box, which can be quickly taken off and swapped for another as needed.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK VIDEO TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

The Scootility's key features

Some of the Scootility's other features include front and rear suspension (with a 16-inch tire in front and a 13-inch tire in the back), a full LED lighting system, and a battery range of up to 62 miles if users opt for a second deck-mounted swappable lithium battery. The top speed will be electronically limited by jurisdiction.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

MORE: REVOLUTIONARY FLYING SPORTS CAR COMPETES ITS MAIDEN FLIGHT

Multiple functions in one scooter

The scooter's capability could come in handy when one load needs to be dropped off and another needs to be picked up, with as little turnaround time as possible. It would also allow one base scooter to serve multiple purposes when equipped with different boxes.

For example, it could be used to deliver food or non-perishable packages, or even to hold first aid equipment when used by first responders in places that are difficult to access by ambulance. At a length of 70.9 inches, the Scootility is about as long as a typical bicycle.

MORE: A DIY VERSION OF TESLA'S CYBERTRUCK MADE OUT OF WOOD

Compact and convenient

There's also a fold-out leg rest that doubles as a sort of glove compartment when deployed, along with a steering column that folds down when not in use for compact storage. The Scootility is certainly much more compact and agile than delivery cars or vans; plus, it's cheaper to run, it can be parked on sidewalks and operators don't need to have a driver's license. It's also reportedly smaller, easier to ride and less expensive than front-loading cargo bikes, and has a greater cargo capacity than conventional bikes.

MORE: THE WORLD'S FIRST CERTIFIED PASSENGER-CARRYING AIR TAXI TAKES FLIGHT

The utility scooter's path to market

The company tells us that they are "raising seed funding to finance the development of the production model, which we'll be undertaking with our design partners Springtime Design and our engineering partners Engineering Design Lab." They also plan to enter production 12 months after funding is acquired. Presales of the utility scooter, they tell us, will begin before then.

MORE: IT'S A BIRD. IT'S A PLANE. NO, IT'S A FLYING JETSKI

Pricing

Exact pricing has yet to be determined, but the company does say, "The price will be in the range of approximately half that of front-loading cargo bikes commonly used by businesses for deliveries and other applications. There will also be lower-cost options for users who have less demanding requirements, such as regarding battery capacity."

The utility scooter's possible applications

The utility scooter is a perfect fit for rapid urban deliveries of meals, groceries and other items. It’s also ideal for staff on campuses, technicians for service providers, emergency responders in congested urban environments and a wide range of other use cases in corporate and institutional fleets.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kurt's key takeaways

In a world where urban mobility is constantly evolving, the Scootility utility scooter promises to offer a versatile and efficient solution for a wide range of applications. As it gears up for production, the Scootility could redefine the way we think about urban transportation, even make you consider swapping it for your big SUV.

Does the idea of one more vehicle out there on the road stress you out, or do you think we need to resort to smaller vehicles like this to solve the congestion problems in our major cities? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

Ask Kurt a question or let us know what stories you'd like us to cover .

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

CyberGuy Best Holiday Gift Guide

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.