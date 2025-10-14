Retirees lose millions to fake holiday charities as scammers exploit seasonal generosity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The holidays are supposed to be a season of generosity, family and giving back. For many retirees, October through December is the time to support causes close to their hearts, whether it's helping veterans, feeding families or donating to disaster relief. But there's a darker side to this generosity. Scammers know that retirees are among the most generous members of our communities, and they exploit that kindness to line their own pockets.

Millions of dollars are stolen through fake "charities" that pop up just before the holidays. Their calls, letters and emails look legitimate, but the money never reaches those in need. Instead, it funds criminals who are ready to strike again.

Here's what every retiree (and their loved ones) should know about holiday charity scams and how to protect their money, identity and peace of mind.

Why retirees are prime targets for fake charities

Retirees often give more generously than other groups. Scammers know this, and they know how to tailor their pitch.

Emotional appeals: Fraudsters will mention children, veterans or natural disaster victims to tug at heartstrings.

Fraudsters will mention children, veterans or natural disaster victims to tug at heartstrings. Polite persistence: Retirees tend to answer calls and engage longer on the phone, which scammers see as an opportunity.

Retirees tend to answer calls and engage longer on the phone, which scammers see as an opportunity. Data exposure: Your name, age, phone number and even donation history can already be found online through data brokers. That means scammers don't need to guess; they target you because they know you've donated before.

When you combine generosity with publicly available data, scammers see retirees as the "perfect donors."

Fake charity red flags

How do you know if a charity request is real or just a scam dressed up for the holidays? Look for these warning signs:

Pressure to act fast: If a caller insists you donate "right now" or tries to guilt you into giving before you hang up, it's likely a scam. Real charities welcome donations anytime.

If a caller insists you donate "right now" or tries to guilt you into giving before you hang up, it's likely a scam. Real charities welcome donations anytime. No details about how money is used: Authentic charities can explain where funds go. Scammers use vague promises like "helping the needy" without specifics.

Authentic charities can explain where funds go. Scammers use vague promises like "helping the needy" without specifics. Untraceable payment methods: Requests for gift cards, wire transfers or peer-to-peer app transfers (like Venmo or Zelle) are instant red flags.

Requests for gift cards, wire transfers or peer-to-peer app transfers (like Venmo or Zelle) are instant red flags. Lookalike names: Fraudsters often invent names that sound similar to well-known charities, like "Veterans Hope Relief" or "Children's Aid International."

Fraudsters often invent names that sound similar to well-known charities, like "Veterans Hope Relief" or "Children's Aid International." Caller ID tricks: Scammers can spoof numbers to make it look like they're calling from a local area code or even a real charity office.

How to safely check a charity before donating

Here's how to protect yourself while still supporting the causes that matter to you:

Research the charity's name: Before donating, search it on sites like Charity Navigator or the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance at give.org/ . If it doesn't appear there, that's a red flag.

Before donating, search it on sites like Charity Navigator or the Better Business Bureau's Wise Giving Alliance at . If it doesn't appear there, that's a red flag. Ask for written information: Real organizations will happily mail or email details about their mission, budgets and how donations are used.

Real organizations will happily mail or email details about their mission, budgets and how donations are used. Verify tax-exempt status: Use the IRS Tax-Exempt Organization Search at Irs.gov/charities-and-nonprofits to confirm the charity is legitimate.

Use the IRS Tax-Exempt Organization Search at to confirm the charity is legitimate. Check how much goes to the cause: Some charities are real but inefficient, spending more on salaries than programs. Make sure your donation actually helps.

Protecting your payment details

Even if the charity itself is real, you need to protect how you give:

Use a credit card rather than a debit card because credit cards offer stronger fraud protection.

rather than a debit card because credit cards offer stronger fraud protection. Never give payment info over the phone if you didn't initiate the call.

if you didn't initiate the call. Donate through the charity's official website instead of clicking links in unsolicited emails.

instead of clicking links in unsolicited emails. Keep records of your donations for tax purposes and to spot anything suspicious later.

Why removing your data online reduces charity scam calls

Here's something most people don't realize: many charity scams start with data brokers. These companies collect your personal details, such as age, phone number, donation history and even religious or political leanings, and sell them to anyone who asks. That means fraudsters can buy a ready-made list of "generous retirees who donate to veterans' causes" and start calling immediately. The more information out there about you, the more personalized and convincing scam calls become. That's why removing your data from broker sites is one of the most powerful defenses available to you.

The easy way to do it

Manually contacting hundreds of data brokers is a never-ending task. Each one has its own forms, emails, and hoops to jump through, and many will re-add you months later. That's where a data removal service comes in. They automatically reach out to data brokers on your behalf, demand the removal of your personal info and keep following up so it doesn't creep back online.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

Kurt's key takeaways

The holidays should be about joy, generosity and giving back, not about lining the pockets of fraudsters. By spotting the red flags of fake charities, double-checking where your money goes and removing your personal information from online databases, you can keep your donations safe and make sure they reach the people who truly need them. Remember: protecting your generosity is just as important as sharing it.

Have you ever been contacted by a fake charity during the holidays? What tipped you off? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

