What surprises can we expect from highly anticipated release of iPhone 15

Step aside, folks. The tech titan Apple is getting ready to pull another rabbit out of its silicon hat. This time, the iPhone 15 Pro promises a dramatic leap toward the company's "dream iPhone."

Imagine the thrill of holding a device that is all screen, with no borders, no cutouts – a tech spectacle that the creators in Cupertino have envisioned for years.

The evolution of Apple's dream

Let's time-travel back to 2017. The iPhone X was making waves, its screen daring to touch the edge at the top and bottom, something its predecessors dared not attempt.

Roll the reel forward to 2020, and the iPhone 12 stole the limelight with bezels as skinny as a wafer. The plot thickened with the iPhone 13 Pro as the notch shrank to the size of a pea, only to be replaced by the more subtle Dynamic Island in the iPhone 14.

Apple's audacious dream of a borderless iPhone could finally materialize with the upcoming iPhone 15, according to well-sourced rumors. The whispers circling around tech town suggest a jaw-dropping makeover in the works, inching the device closer to the edge, literally and metaphorically.

LIPO – The game changer?

This is where 'LIPO' technology enters the scene. With a name that sounds more suited to a plastic surgeon's office, "low-Injection pressure over-molding" could be the magical wand that gives the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models an all-screen facade.

Imagine waving goodbye to the 2.2-millimeter border and welcoming a streamlined, dainty 1.5 millimeters. More screen real estate to play with.

Think of LIPO as a meticulous sculptor, chiseling a thin, uniform layer of plastic over the components, binding them tighter than ever. It's akin to Apple treating its devices to a bezel-slimming regime without skimping on their robustness.

If you're wondering about LIPO's track record, you don't need to look further than the Apple Watch Series 7. The delicate, slender borders on this device are a testament to LIPO's charm. If the tech grapevine is to be trusted, iPads might soon follow suit, embracing this bezel-shrinking trend.

A glimpse into the future

Apple's dream, born with the iPhone X in 2017, of an all-screen phone may finally be within their grasp. As the bezels recede, the screens stretch, painting a picture of a truly borderless iPhone that's been years in the making.

A cornucopia of features

Of course, when Apple builds a phone, it's about more than just screens. The upcoming iPhone 15 lineup is set to be a cornucopia of features akin to the variety of apps on your home screen.

Significant camera upgrades and an A16 chip, previously exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro line, are just the beginning. Plus, let's remember the switch from the Lightning connector to USB-C.

A tech tour de force

There's more to the 'Pro' in iPhone 15 Pro. The upcoming model is reportedly expected to bear titanium edges, a bold departure from the fingerprint-prone stainless-steel edges. Factor in major camera enhancements, a transition to a 3-nanometer chip and a redesign of the internals for easier repairs, and you have a tech tour de force.

Apple’s iPhone design: What made the cut and what didn’t

Not everything on Apple's drawing board made the cut. An exciting concept featuring touch-sensitive buttons with haptic feedback was dropped, citing engineering issues and cost concerns. Instead, the mute/ring switch will likely morph into an 'Action button,' a touch of the Apple Watch in your iPhone.

Brace for impact: Potential price increases for the iPhone 15 Pro

Pricewise, brace for potential increases with the iPhone 15, particularly for the Pro models, thanks to the premium titanium and advanced camera system. The use of high-quality materials and cutting-edge technology is likely to drive up the cost of production, which may be reflected in the retail price. However, it’s important to note that Apple has not yet officially announced the pricing for the iPhone 15 lineup.

Kurt's key takeaways

In this digital game of thrones, Apple's iPhone 15 Pro is set to take center stage, striving to transform the blueprint of a smartphone once more. And isn't it quite the dramatic plot? A phone chasing a dream of being all screen and no border, gearing up to give a tech performance worth a standing ovation.

Yet, let's not forget that the story is still unfolding. Will the bezel diet come at a cost to the device's integrity or has Apple cracked the code to maintain robustness while slimming down the edges? Can the company truly deliver a borderless phone that resonates with its user base?

With all this said and rumored, there's one question that begs to be asked: Is the world ready for Apple's vision of a borderless phone or is it a step too far into the future? Will this be the model that once again changes the rules of the game or will it end up being an unnoticeable upgrade.

