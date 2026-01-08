CES 2026 showstoppers: 10 gadgets you have to see

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every January, the Consumer Electronics Show, better known as CES, takes over Las Vegas. It's where tech companies show off what they're building next, from products that are almost ready to buy to ideas that feel pulled from the future.

CES 2026 was packed with moments that made people stop and stare. Some of the tech felt practical. Some of it felt a bit wild. However, these 10 showstoppers were the ones everyone kept talking about on the show floor.

1) LG Wallpaper TV

LG pushed TV design to the edge of invisibility once again at CES 2026. The latest Wallpaper TV, officially called the LG OLED evo W6, is just 9mm thin and sits completely flush against the wall. From the side, it looks more like glass than a television.

This version feels far more practical than earlier Wallpaper models. All inputs live in a separate Zero Connect Box, which wirelessly sends visually lossless 4K video and audio to the screen from up to 30 feet away. That keeps cables out of sight and gives you more freedom when placing the TV.

Picture quality also takes a major step forward. LG's new Hyper Radiant Color Technology boosts brightness, improves color accuracy and deepens blacks while cutting screen reflections. With Brightness Booster Ultra, the Wallpaper TV reaches up to 3.9 times the brightness of conventional OLEDs and stays easy to watch even in bright rooms.

Powering it all is LG's new Alpha 11 AI Processor Gen3. Its upgraded Dual AI Engine preserves natural detail while reducing noise, avoiding the overly sharp look that plagues some high-end TVs. Gamers also get plenty to like, including 4K at up to 165Hz, ultra-fast response times and support for NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium.

Availability: Expected later in 2026 through select retailers.

2) Dreame Cyber X Stair-Climbing Robot Vacuum

Dreame showed plenty of power at CES 2026, but the real jaw-dropper was the Cyber X concept. This robot vacuum uses a four-legged base that lets it climb stairs on its own, turning multi-level cleaning into something that finally feels automated.

The design looks unusual at first, almost like a robot pet. Once it starts moving, though, the idea clicks. A built-in water tank reduces trips back to the dock, which should help extend cleaning sessions and preserve battery life.

It's still a concept, but Cyber X feels like a glimpse at where home robots are headed. Less rolling around. More real autonomy.

Availability: Concept product.

3) SwitchBot AI MindClip

SwitchBot joined the growing AI wearable trend with the MindClip, a tiny device designed to act like a second brain. It clips on easily, weighs just 18 grams, and stays out of the way while quietly doing its job.

MindClip can record conversations and meetings, summarize calls, and create AI-powered notes. It also supports more than 100 languages, making it useful for work, travel or multilingual households. Like similar devices, it lets you listen back to recordings and read transcriptions later.

Where MindClip aims to stand out is in memory. SwitchBot says users will be able to search past recordings and track down important details it captured earlier, turning everyday conversations into a searchable archive. That could be especially helpful for busy professionals and students who juggle calls, classes and meetings.

Details are still limited, and no pricing has been announced. SwitchBot has hinted that many key features will require a subscription, which puts it in line with competing AI wearables.

Availability: Not yet available. Pricing and preorder details have not been released.

4) LG CLOiD Home Robot

LG didn't just show off a concept robot at CES. It showed a glimpse of what a true AI-powered home might look like.

At LG Electronics' booth at CES 2026, the company unveiled LG CLOiD, a home robot designed to handle real household chores as part of its "Zero Labor Home" vision. This isn't just a rolling assistant. CLOiD can fold laundry, help in the kitchen and move safely around furniture.

The robot uses a stable, wheeled base inspired by robot vacuums, paired with a tilting torso and two articulated arms. Each arm has human-like movement and individual fingers, allowing CLOiD to grip, lift and place objects with surprising precision. In demos, it retrieved items from the fridge, loaded an oven and folded clothes after a laundry cycle.

CLOiD's head acts as a mobile AI home hub, using cameras, sensors and voice-based AI to understand routines and control LG's ThinQ-connected appliances. It still feels futuristic-and a little unsettling, but the technology behind it is hard to ignore. If LG can make it practical and affordable, CLOiD could mark a real step toward AI doing the housework for us.

Availability: Concept and research-stage technology. Not planned for consumer sale at this time.

5) Glyde Smart Hair Clippers

Glyde is trying to solve one of the most frustrating parts of grooming: cutting your own hair without messing it up.

The company introduced AI-powered smart hair clippers designed to guide the cut for you. You wear a simple headband that marks where a fade should start, choose a style in the app, and let the clippers do the rest. Built-in sensors track your speed, angle and movement in real time, automatically adjusting the blade to keep cuts even and fades smooth.

This is very much a trust exercise. You're letting software guide sharp blades near your head, and that won't be for everyone. But for people who skip the barber, hate appointments or just want a quick cleanup at home, the idea makes sense.

Glyde's system is built to be "mistake-proof." Move too fast, and the blade retracts. Tilt it the wrong way, and it trims less. Popular styles like buzz cuts, crew cuts and side parts are baked into the app, with step-by-step guidance that adapts as you cut.

It's a one-time investment meant to replace repeat barber visits. If it works as promised, Glyde could turn haircuts into a 10-minute task you do on your own schedule.

Availability: Limited early access or direct sales may come later in 2026.

6) LEGO Smart Bricks

LEGO is adding a digital twist to its classic bricks, and surprisingly, it works. At CES, LEGO introduced LEGO Smart Play, a new line built around "Smart Bricks" that look like regular LEGO pieces but hide sensors, LEDs and speakers inside. The bricks can detect movement, distance and interaction, lighting up, changing color and producing sound effects in real time as kids play.

The launch leans heavily into Star Wars, including sets with Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, an X-Wing and a TIE fighter. In one demo, a Luke minifigure produced its own lightsaber sounds. In another, bricks made swooshing and crashing noises when attached to vehicles, while figures reacted when they were "hit." It felt playful, immersive and instantly understandable.

Smart Tags snap into the bricks to control different behaviors, and a quick shake wakes everything up. Pricing starts around $70 and climbs to about $160, with Star Wars sets arriving in March. LEGO hasn't shared details on battery life yet, but the goal is clear: add interactivity without pushing kids toward screens.

This feels like LEGO doing tech the right way. You still build with your hands, imagine the story and snap bricks together. The technology simply brings the play to life.

Availability: Launching March 2026. Expected to be sold through LEGO and major retailers.

7) Autoliv Foldable Steering Wheel

This might look like a small change, but it could completely reshape future car interiors.

Autoliv unveiled the world's first foldable steering wheel designed for Level 4 autonomous vehicles. When the car switches into self-driving mode, the steering wheel retracts smoothly into the dashboard, opening up the cabin and giving occupants more space to relax, work or just stretch out.

What makes this impressive is that safety isn't sacrificed. Autoliv built an adaptive airbag system that changes with the driving mode. When you're driving manually, the airbag lives in the steering wheel as usual. Once the wheel folds away in autonomous mode, a separate airbag in the instrument panel takes over, keeping protection intact at all times.

It's a smart, practical solution to a problem automakers are already facing. If cars don't always need a steering wheel, why should it always be in the way? Autoliv's design shows how autonomy isn't just about software, it's about rethinking the entire cabin experience.

Availability: Automotive supplier technology for future vehicles.

8) TDM Neo Hybrid Headphones

These might be the most interesting headphones at CES for one simple reason: they refuse to stay just headphones.

Tomorrow Doesn't Matter, better known as TDM, unveiled Neo, a premium on-ear 2-in-1 hybrid headphone that physically twists into a compact Bluetooth speaker. No docking. No accessories. Just a quick rotation, and your personal audio turns into shared sound. Amazing, right?

The concept might sound a bit gimmicky, but the execution feels solid. The hinge mechanism is sturdy, the transformation is intuitive, and the idea makes a lot of sense in real life. You can listen privately on a train, then flip Neo into speaker mode the moment you meet up with friends.

TDM describes this as going from "solo to social," and that's exactly the appeal. It blurs the line between headphones and portable speakers in a way we haven't really seen before. For travelers, outdoor users, or anyone who hates carrying multiple audio devices, Neo could be a genuinely very useful hybrid device.

Availability: TDM will be launching Neo on Kickstarter later this month and will begin shipping in July.

9) Jackery Solar Mars Bot

Jackery made waves at CES with the Solar Mars Bot, a mobile solar generator that can move, track sunlight, and recharge itself without constant setup.

The Solar Mars Bot uses AI-enhanced computer vision to navigate on its own, follow its user, and reposition throughout the day to capture the strongest available sunlight. Instead of manually adjusting panels or relocating gear, the system handles those decisions automatically. When not in use, its solar panels fold and retract, which helps make storage and transport more practical.

What sets this system apart is how it blends mobility with energy storage. Unlike fixed solar installations that stay in one place or portable generators that must be carried and recharged by hand, the Solar Mars Bot actively manages its own power intake. It tracks the sun, recharges itself using solar energy, and delivers power where it is needed.

That makes it especially useful for extended power outages, off-grid living, emergency backup and outdoor adventures where access to electricity can change throughout the day. The Solar Mars Bot shows how portable power can become more intelligent, adaptable and hands-off when conditions are unpredictable.

Availability: Prototype showcased at CES.

10) Timeli Personal Safety Device

Timeli grabbed a lot of attention at CES 2026 with a simple, immediate approach to personal safety. By combining a flashlight, HD video recording, a loud alarm, GPS tracking, and live emergency dispatch into one handheld device, it earned a CES 2026 Innovation Awards Honoree and plenty of interest on the show floor.

Instead of opening an app or tapping through menus, Timeli relies on muscle memory. A quick press turns on a powerful flashlight and starts recording video. If a situation escalates, pressing and holding the SOS button triggers a full safety sequence. The alarm sounds, live video begins streaming, GPS coordinates lock in, and two-way communication connects directly to emergency dispatch over cellular service.

That live connection matters. Timeli works with RapidSOS to give dispatchers real-time video and location data. This added clarity helps responders understand what is happening faster and send the right help sooner. Studies show video verified emergencies can cut response times dramatically, while also reducing false alarms.

Timeli works even without a phone. Built-in cellular, GPS, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth allow it to operate on its own or alongside the companion app for iOS and Android. Users can adjust video quality, light brightness and alarm volume to match their needs. Cloud video storage and alerts add another layer of reassurance.

The design stays practical. Timeli is about the size and weight of a smartphone, so it fits easily in a pocket, purse or backpack. Battery life supports long standby time, extended daily use, and several hours of active protection. It even doubles as a power bank, while reserving enough charge to stay ready for emergencies.

Availability: Priced at $249 for preorder through timeli.com. Timeli includes a year of professional monitoring before transitioning to a monthly subscription.

Honorable mentions: CES 2026 products worth checking out

These products also stood out on the CES 2026 show floor, highlighting smart design choices and meaningful innovation that point to the future of consumer tech.

ASUS Zenbook Duo (2026)

ASUS reimagined portable productivity with the 2026 Zenbook Duo. This laptop snaps two 14-inch 3K ASUS Lumina OLED touchscreens together into a single mobile workstation you can carry with one hand.

The dual screen setup lets you keep a main project open on one display while chats, calls or reference material live on the other. That alone cuts down on constant app switching. The OLED panels deliver rich color, deep blacks, smooth motion, and built-in eye care that makes long sessions easier on your eyes.

ASUS also upgraded what you hear. A new six-speaker system replaces the previous two-speaker design, creating fuller, more immersive audio for movies, music, and calls. Everything is wrapped in a Ceraluminum ceramic finish that resists fingerprints and scratches while feeling premium in hand.

Availability: Expected early 2026. Pricing has not been announced.

SpotOn GPS Fence Nova Edition

SpotOn focused on precision and reliability with the launch of the SpotOn GPS Fence Nova Edition. This is a GPS dog fence system designed to create virtual fences anywhere, from small yards to massive rural properties, with no subscription required.

What sets Nova apart is its advanced antenna and receiver system. SpotOn uses a dual-band, dual-feed active antenna paired with a dual-band receiver that reduces GPS drift by up to 40 percent and delivers accuracy up to eight times better than competing systems. In third-party testing, it achieved 100 percent reliable containment.

Owners can create unlimited fences by walking boundaries, drawing them in the app, or placing GPS fenceposts automatically. The collar also includes intelligent audio cues, optional static correction, custom voice commands, LED prompts and sizing that grows with your dog. If a dog ever leaves the fence, tracking tools are available through the app or SpotOn support.

Availability: Available in the US and Canada for $999.

Lenovo Legion Go Powered by SteamOS

Lenovo took handheld gaming seriously with the Legion Go powered by SteamOS. This is the most powerful Legion handheld to ship natively with SteamOS, blending desktop-class performance with console-like simplicity.

It features an 8.8-inch PureSight OLED display and can be configured with up to an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme processor, up to 32GB of LPDDR5X memory, and up to 2TB of PCIe SSD storage with expansion via microSD. SteamOS is tuned for gamepad controls and quick access, with features like fast suspend and resume, cloud saves, Steam Chat, and built-in game recording.

The result feels less like a mini PC and more like a true console you can carry. You get instant access to your Steam library without juggling operating systems or launchers.

Availability: On sale June 2026. Starting price is $1,199.

SanDisk Optimus GX 7100M NVMe SSD

SanDisk introduced a new internal drive brand at CES, and the Optimus GX 7100M is its first standout. Built for handheld gaming consoles and thin and light laptops, this PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD delivers speeds up to 7,250 MB per second.

The drive is available in capacities up to 2TB, giving gamers faster load times, more room for large libraries, and smoother performance on the go. It is designed for devices that support an M.2 2230 slot, including popular handheld consoles and compact laptops.

This launch also marks the debut of the SanDisk Optimus name, which will replace the company's internal SSD lineup for gamers, creators, and professionals moving forward.

Availability: Expected early spring 2026. Pricing will be announced closer to release.

Kurt's key takeaways

CES 2026 made one thing clear. Tech companies are taking bigger swings than ever. Some of these products feel close to becoming part of everyday life. Others may stay experimental for years. That's what makes CES so fascinating. It gives us an early look at where technology could be headed and sparks conversations about what we actually want in our homes, cars and daily routines.

Which CES 2026 showstopper impressed you the most? Why? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

