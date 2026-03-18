Uber expands women driver preference nationwide

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For many riders, getting from point A to point B is simple. Open the app, request a ride and go. But for many women, the experience can feel different. Comfort, safety and peace of mind can all play a role when stepping into a stranger's car.

That feedback is what pushed Uber to introduce a feature designed specifically for women. The company calls it Women Preferences, and it is now expanding nationwide across the United States.

After early pilots and millions of trips worldwide, the feature now gives women riders the option to request women drivers in more cities across the country.

The idea is simple. Give women more control over how they ride and how they earn.

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How Uber's women driver preference feature works

The new option allows women riders to request trips with women drivers directly in the app. If the feature is available in your city, you will see a Women Drivers option when requesting a ride. Selecting it signals that you prefer to be matched with a woman driver when possible.

Here is how the feature works:

Women riders can request a ride with a woman driver when booking a trip

Riders can reserve a ride in advance with a woman driver

Riders can toggle a preference in their settings to increase the chances of matching with women drivers

Uber notes that the preference increases the likelihood of a match. It does not guarantee it. Wait times may also be longer in some cases, depending on driver availability. If riders need a faster pickup, they can switch back to the standard ride option.

More control for women Uber drivers

The update is not only about riders. It also adds new options for women who drive on the platform. While the overall program is called Women Preferences, drivers can enable a setting called Women Rider Preference inside the Uber Driver app.

Women drivers can toggle this option to prioritize trip requests from women riders. This allows them to choose which ride requests they want to receive. Uber says about one in five drivers on the platform in the United States are women, and the new feature is designed to give those drivers more control over how they work.

For some drivers, that extra layer of control can make a meaningful difference in how comfortable they feel while working. It also gives drivers more flexibility in how they earn through the platform.

Uber's women driver preference for teen accounts

In cities where teen accounts are supported, families can also use the feature. Parents and guardians can request women drivers for teen riders. The option works for both on-demand rides and scheduled trips. For many families, this adds another layer of reassurance when younger riders need transportation.

Why Uber launched the women driver preference feature

According to Uber, the idea behind Women Preferences came directly from rider feedback. Women told the company they wanted more control over who they ride with and more flexibility when using the app.

A spokesperson for Uber told CyberGuy the feature was built after hearing directly from women riders and drivers. "Women asked for more choice - and we built it with Women Preferences," said Brooke Anderson, Uber's Head of Product Communications. "This feature exists because women told us it should, and we are proud to expand Women Preferences nationwide and bring more flexibility and control to millions more women."

Uber first launched a version of the Women Rider Preference feature for drivers in Saudi Arabia in 2019 after women gained the legal right to drive. In the United States, pilots began in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Detroit before expanding testing to additional cities. Since then, the program has grown rapidly. More than 230 million trips worldwide have used Women Preferences. The feature is now expanding nationwide across the United States.

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What this means to you

If you use Uber regularly, the change may offer a new layer of choice. Women riders who prefer to ride with women drivers now have an easier way to request that option. It may help some riders feel more comfortable, especially during late-night trips or when traveling alone.

For women drivers, the feature provides more control over which trips they accept. That flexibility may help encourage more drivers to stay active on the platform. For families, the teen account option adds another setting that can make ride requests feel more manageable.

The feature will not replace standard ride matching. It simply adds another option riders and drivers can use depending on their preferences.

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Kurt's key takeaways

Ride sharing has always been about convenience. Open an app, request a ride and get moving. But comfort and personal preference also matter. Features like this show how platforms are evolving as riders and drivers ask for more control. Uber's nationwide rollout suggests the company believes this option will continue growing as more people learn about it. Technology often moves forward when companies listen closely to the people using their platforms every day.

Now that Uber offers the Women Preferences feature, would you choose to use it when booking a ride? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

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