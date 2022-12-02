TWITTER REPORT CARD: Dallas residents grade Elon’s efforts to reform social media platform

Dallas residents rated how well Elon Musk has handled Twitter since purchasing the social media giant, with answers ranging from A to F.

"I’d give Elon Musk an A," Miles told Fox News. "I think he's doing a good job at suppressing the liberal media's efforts to take over social media platforms."

"He's allowing conservative users who were taken off the platform to come back on," Miles added.

But Madison gave Musk an F.

"I believe he is controlling our freedom of speech," Madison told Fox News.

Musk has taken numerous controversial actions since purchasing Twitter in October, such as making massive cuts to staff and reinstating high-profile users that had been banned from the platform, including former President Donald Trump. The Tesla CEO also rolled out a new verification system that was paused after being plagued by fake accounts.

"I think that he's definitely done the right thing as far as taking steps towards making it inclusive for everybody," Dejon, who gave Musk an A minus, told Fox News. "We can't just silence people because we don't like the things that they have to say."

Alexa disagreed, and gave Musk an F.

"To me, it just kind of seems like he's trying to control information and kind of gatekeep a little bit," she told Fox News.

Mac gave Musk a C for his Twitter leadership.

"I'm a little concerned right now about being able to pay for the checkmarks," he told Fox News. "I do think there has to be some background checks or just some verification to make sure folks are who they say they are."

The fake verified accounts, in some cases, were harmless pranks. Superstar musician Doja Cat, for example, made her handle "Elon Musk" after tweeting at the multi-billionaire for help changing her username.

But other instances had significant ramifications, like when a verified, but fake Eli Lilly account falsely announced the company would give out insulin for free.

"The actual company had to come forward and correct everyone and their stock took a huge dip," Emily, who gave Musk an F, told Fox News.