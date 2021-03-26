Try this super useful iPhone trick you’re not using yet

It’s no wonder iPhones are so popular. Even though the high-end models will set you back $1,000 or more, they’re undeniably easy to use and packed with incredible features.

Give Back Tap a try

Apple introduced a helpful new accessibility feature with iOS 14 called Back Tap. It gives you the ability to customize shortcuts by double and triple tapping on the back of your phone.

Instead of remembering a ton of button combinations and contorting your fingers, you simply tap your iPhone two or three times. This action triggers anything from opening the Control Center to looking at notifications or even launching an app.

You can’t set an action for just one tap — think about how often you’d accidentally set that off — but you can do just about anything with a double or triple tap. Here are some of the most useful:

Take a screenshot

Open the App Switcher

Go to your Home screen

Mute

Open the Notification Center

Open Siri

Turn the volume up or down

Magnify or zoom

Scroll up or down

How to enable Back Tap and set up actions

Back Tap is an extension of Apple’s accessibility features. To enable it, you’ll need an iPhone 8 or later running iOS 14.

Open Settings, scroll down, and tap Accessibility.

scroll down, and tap Under the Physical and Motor category, tap on Touch.

Scroll to the bottom and choose Back Tap.

From here, tap on Double Tap to set up double-tap and Triple Tap to set up triple-tap.

to set up double-tap and to set up triple-tap. Select whichever function you’d like for your desired tap. Once you tap on a function you’ll see a blue checkmark verifying that it’s enabled.

If you decide you don't like the Back Tap feature you choose, tap None at the top of the screen on the Back Tap settings page. This will clear your selection so you can choose again and keep it blank.

That's it! Play around with the options and see what works for you. It may seem awkward at first, but over time you'll come to rely on those shortcuts.

