Tristan O’Tierney, 35, a co-founder of Square Inc. and a former director at Voteraide, a network called “the LinkedIn for politics,” has died, according to his family.

His mother, Pamela Tierney, said her son died Feb. 23 in Ocala, Fla., of causes likely related to addiction, according to reports.

O’Tierney was an engineer at Yahoo and Apple, then in 2009 was hired to develop a mobile payment app for Square, whose backers included Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. O’Tierney left Square in 2013.

"Tristan was part of Square's founding story and we are deeply saddened by his passing," a Square spokesperson told CNBC. "Our thoughts are with his family and friends."

In recent years he followed a passion for landscape photography and posted many photos on his Instagram account.

In 2018, O’Tierney wrote a Twitter message about his struggles with addiction.

O’Tierney is survived by a 3-year-old daughter, according to information from a funeral home.