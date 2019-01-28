Trevor, the 'world's loneliest duck,' dies in dog attack

It was a sad end for Trevor, a mallard on the remote Pacific island of Niue dubbed the “world’s loneliest duck.”

Trevor, who lived in a roadside puddle, became something of a celebrity after arriving on Niue in January 2018. The New York Post notes that Trevor was the only mallard on the tiny island nation.

On Friday, a Facebook page devoted to the feathered superstar announced some tragic news: Trevor had met an untimely end at the paws of a local dog.

“What a sad way for the journey of Trevor the Duck - Niue to end,” the page explained. “He flew/blew to Niue in a storm about a year ago, chose to live in The Puddle by the side of the road, won the hearts of so many locals and tourists, he became a global celebrity and promoter of Niue. Taken too soon by a dog. Rest in Peace Trevor - you were a very cool duck!”

The BBC reports that the duck, who is thought to have come from New Zealand, Tonga or another Pacific island, was named after Trevor Mallard, speaker of the New Zealand Parliament.

Mallard was quick to pay tribute to his namesake.

“Deepest sympathy to the people of Niue from the Parliament of New Zealand,” the politician wrote on Trevor’s Facebook page.

Trevor the duck’s exploits have been widely documented on the social network.

Such was Trevor’s beloved status on the island, that when his puddle started to dry out last year, it was topped up with water by local residents, Niue’s Fire Service or the gardening staff from New Zealand's High Commission on the island. Niue has no natural sources of water.

"He captivated the locals, of which there are only 1,600 in Niue, and the 9,000 visitors to Niue each year," Rae Finlay, CEO of the Niue Chamber of Commerce and Trevor's "social media secretary," told Fox News via email. "He could fly and regularly flew around to visit friendly locals on their lawns and enjoy the tasty treats they offered. He always flew back to The Puddle on the side of the road where he had befriended a rooster, a chicken and a veka (native bird)."

"There has been the odd duck land in Niue in the past, but none for many years and none with the personality or social media profile that Trevor managed to generate," she added. "There were calls to get him a mate, but concerns about bringing another duck to a country with no natural water source for them and Trevor’s chosen place of residence at The Puddle was only big enough for one duck."

"He will definitely be missed, he captured many hearts and even the rooster, the chicken and the veka were looking a little forlorn today wandering around the near-dry puddle," Finlay continued.

