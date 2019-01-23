Expand / Collapse search
Deer leaps over family’s dog in bizarre home surveillance video

By James Rogers | Fox News
Doorbell camera catches a deer jumping over a family's dog

Raw video: A Kansas homeowner found this cute moment recorded on their doorbell camera, a deer sprints across the street, jumps over the family's black lab and pauses before running out of sight.

A surveillance camera has captured the funny moment when a deer leaped over a Kansas family’s dog.

In the video footage, the deer runs toward the black lab in front of the family’s home before jumping over the bemused canine. The deer then quickly checks out the front porch and runs off again.

Fox 13 reports that the bizarre incident was captured on a Ring camera at the family’s home in Olathe, Kansas. Motion sensors picked up the leaping deer and sent notifications from the doorbell camera to the homeowner’s phone, according to Fox 13.

Surveillance cameras have picked up other unusual sights. Last year, for example, a doorbell camera captured incredible footage of a fireball flashing through the night sky in Missouri.

In December 2017 a police dashboard camera caught footage of a fireball streaking across the sky in New Jersey.

In a particularly bizarre video, a California man was recently caught on surveillance camera licking a homeowner’s intercom system for hours.

