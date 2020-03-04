Tinder tells users coronavirus safety ‘more important’ than dating

Tinder wants you to practice safe sex — and coronavirus prevention protocol.

Users have recently discovered that the dating app has included a warning about the dangers of the highly contagious and potentially deadly disease, also called COVID-19. The pop-up appears during the app’s browse function as a user flips through potential matches, reports Business Insider.

“Tinder is a great place to meet new people,” the banner reads. “While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important.”

The pop-up also includes tips and a checklist of the basic protocol for avoiding a viral infection, which is consistent with advice from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: vigilant hand hygiene, avoiding touching your face and avoiding contact with infected individuals. The public service announcement also links to more information on the World Health Organization website.

Now, social media is reacting with what they consider to be more pressing concerns for Tinder.

“Tinder out here protecting me from coronavirus more than they’re protecting me from bad pickup lines and weirdos,” wrote @lindzslay.

“Gonna need to wash a lot more than their hands after meeting someone on tinder,” noted @HollyConroyx.

One Tinder user questions whether the announcement is fear-mongering.

“Why is this a thing,” asked @elliedaisy11. “Tinder already makes me feel depressed I don’t need to feel anxious about this too?? Sounds insensitive af but I’m a bit over hearing about Coronavirus every second of the day. Life goes on!!”

Meanwhile, at least one person is giving props to Tinder for the awareness campaign after government health agencies have been criticized for their lackadaisical response to the impending pandemic.

“Jeezo. You know things are serious when tinder is warning you about the Coronavirus,” tweeted @RyanCapperauld.

“Thank you, @Tinder, for the coronavirus health warning. I have now seen more info from a dating app than I have from the government,” joked @TeddySBeeston.

This story originally appeared in the New York Post.