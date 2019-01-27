Tinder settles age discrimination lawsuit for $17.3 million

Hookup app Tinder has reached a $17.3 million settlement with California-based users aged 30 and up who alleged that the service charged them twice as much as their 29-and-under counterparts.

The class-action lawsuit, led by plaintiff Lisa Kim, arose after Kim realized in 2015 that she was paying $19.99 for Tinder Plus, which provides users with advanced features such as unlimited “likes” and a passport feature to swipe anywhere in the world. Users aged 29 and younger were paying only $9.99 per month.

Tinder defended its decision to charge older users more by saying that they have more money to burn.

“During our testing we’ve learned that younger users are just as excited about Tinder Plus but are more budget constrained and need a lower price to pull the trigger,” Tinder said in 2015.

Under the settlement, each member of the 230,000-strong class will receive 50 in-app “Super Likes” (worth $11.5 million), with the option to claim another 25.

Click here to read more of this story at The New York Post, where it was originally published.