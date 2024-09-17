Tesla's Cybertruck gets military makeover with tactical twist

The future of apocalypse-ready vehicles is here, thanks to a collaboration between Archimedes Defense and Unplugged Performance. Together, they have unveiled the STING package for Tesla’s Cybertruck. This package transforms the Cybertruck into an impressive machine equipped with advanced features tailored for survival and resilience.

Let's explore how these enhancements make the Cybertruck not just a means of transportation but a vital tool for navigating a world turned upside down. From advanced armor to innovative power sources, we'll take a closer look at what makes this electric powerhouse ready for anything the future might throw at it.

What's all the fuss about?

The STING package for Tesla Cybertrucks is not just futuristic but practically bulletproof and able to charge itself in the middle of nowhere. That's the STING package in a nutshell, folks. It's like Tesla and Mad Max had a baby and that baby grew up to be a superhero.

The 3 STING variations

The STING package offers three distinct variations: Sting Baja, Sting Protector and Sting APC. Each variation is designed to meet specific operational needs, whether for adventurous off-grid excursions or high-threat environments.

STING Baja: This bad boy is for those who want to go off-road and venture where no charging station has gone before. It comes with the UP INVINCIBLE® off-road package and a nifty frunk-mounted generator that can run on jet fuel, diesel or biodiesel. The AMP Drive G125 is an 800-volt beast that can supercharge the Cybertruck at up to 125kW. And get this: It can even rescue-charge other vehicles.

STING Protector: Stepping it up a notch, this variation adds bolt-on armor plating that can withstand assault rifle rounds. It's perfect for corporate bigwigs or government officials who like their rides extra secure.

STING APC: The crème de la crème of apocalypse-ready vehicles. This beast can withstand heavy machine gun fire and even improvised explosive devices. The STING APC variation takes protection to a whole new level with upgraded bolt-on offset steel and ceramic armor plating. It's like driving around in a personal tank.

Military applications

The STING package for Tesla Cybertrucks presents intriguing possibilities for tactical operations. Its electric power train offers two key advantages that could revolutionize battlefield tactics: silent mobility and silent watch. These capabilities are often referred to in military terms as having a low acoustic and thermal signature.

Silent mobility

The Cybertruck's electric motors provide near-silent operation, allowing troops to approach targets without making much noise. This stealth capability could be a game-changer for reconnaissance missions and surprise attacks, enabling forces to get much closer to objectives without detection.

Silent watch

Silent watch is a crucial aspect of military operations where warfighters often engage in observation of enemy activity in silence. Traditional internal combustion engine vehicles are loud and inefficient when idling. In contrast, EVs like the Cybertruck consume much less energy and remain silent when stationary while still providing climate control and powering communication devices. This efficiency and stealth during stationary operations can significantly enhance surveillance and covert missions.

Additional benefits

The Cybertruck's low center of gravity, due to its battery placement, offers improved stability compared to traditional military vehicles. This could translate to better performance in rough terrain and increased resistance to rollovers, enhancing both safety and maneuverability in combat situations. As the U.S. military explores hybrid and electric options for its tactical fleet, vehicles like the militarized Cybertruck could serve as valuable test beds for integrating cutting-edge EV technology into combat operations.

Law enforcement applications

The benefits of electric vehicles extend beyond military applications. Police fleets could also greatly benefit from EV technology, particularly in terms of efficiency during idle times. Police vehicles often spend a significant amount of time idling while officers conduct surveillance or perform stationary duties. EVs would allow for silent, efficient operation during these periods, reducing fuel consumption while still powering necessary equipment and maintaining climate control.

The price of survival

Now, I know what you’re thinking: "This sounds expensive." And you’re right. While prices haven’t been announced yet, the company tells us that pricing is highly dependent on the customization options customers choose. However, it’s safe to assume this won’t come cheap. But considering the Cybertruck's base price, anyone looking to upgrade to the STING package likely won’t mind the extra cost. After all, can you really put a price on surviving the apocalypse in style?

Kurt's key takeaways

The STING package for the Cybertruck definitely pushes the limits of what we thought possible for civilian vehicles. It’s a clear sign of our constant drive to be ready for anything, even while hoping for the best. Whether it’s for adventurous civilians, military operations or law enforcement missions, the STING package definitely ensures you’re prepared for extreme conditions and high-threat environments.

