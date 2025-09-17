Stop Medicare scams before they stop you

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Medicare is a tempting prize for scammers. Because it's a public program funded by taxpayers, it has a huge budget to distribute and that's what attracts scammers. In 2024, improper payments added up to $54 billion. Some scams involve setting up fake companies to file bogus claims, while others target beneficiaries directly, stealing their personal information and denying them their right to treatment.

If you fall victim to such a scam, the consequences can range from small financial losses to actual health risks. Scammers may trick you into paying fake fees, premiums or "copays" over the phone or online. They may also go after your personal information or Medicare number to bill for services or equipment you never requested, which could leave you with less coverage when you actually need treatment.

It's better to know what you're up against so you don't accidentally lose your Medicare benefits.

FBI WARNS SENIORS ABOUT BILLION-DOLLAR SCAM DRAINING RETIREMENT FUNDS, EXPERT SAYS AI DRIVING IT

What to look out for to recognize a Medicare scam

Scammers are getting more and more professional these days. With Medicare scams, fraudsters may use spoofed phone numbers, emails and websites to make their schemes seem more believable. Luckily, there are still some telltale signs to look out for.

Regardless of the communication method, phone, email, mail or in person, scammers will try to:

Create fear or urgency

Pressure you to act quickly

Threaten you with consequences

Scammers calling you in Medicare's name to demand payments

Some scammers use spoofed phone numbers to impersonate Medicare representatives. They may try to trick you into paying fake fees or buying unnecessary products.

These often include:

Fake health insurance upgrades

"Low-cost" medical equipment

Fake tests or genetic kits

Discounted medication

Remember: Medicare will never call you unless you ask them to, and they will never ask for money.

If you ever owe Medicare fees, you will be contacted by mail, not by phone. Furthermore, Medicare insurance itself is free, and you will never be asked to pay fees just to keep it active.

You may only be required to pay in certain circumstances, such as a portion of the cost for a treatment or prescription drugs, but these bills will always be sent to you by mail, never via phone calls or online forms.

Scammers try to mimic these payments to steal your money

Scammers may try calling you in Medicare's name to ask for your Medicare number or card details.

Money isn't the only thing scammers are after; your Medicare number can be just as valuable, if not more so.

This scam follows a similar scheme: fraudsters call you pretending to be Medicare employees and ask you to provide your Medicare number for fake reasons, such as:

Upgrading your plan

Updating your account details

Offering "free" drugs

Issuing a new Medicare card

... and more

Let me be clear: Medicare will never call you, whether it's about paying fees, updating your account or anything else.

Scammers want your Medicare information so they can impersonate you and obtain medical supplies, prescription drugs or treatments in your name.

REMOVE YOUR DATA TO PROTECT YOUR RETIREMENT FROM SCAMMERS

Scammers calling you in Medicare's name to extort your personal data

Your Social Security number (SSN) can be the final piece scammers need to impersonate you. During these calls, fraudsters may ask not only for your Medicare details but also for other personal information, such as your SSN, date of birth or similar data.

They often use the same excuses as when trying to obtain Medicare information, such as:

Upgrading your plan

Issuing new cards

Other account-related reasons.

Let me emphasize this again: Medicare will never call you for these reasons.

Even if the phone number looks legitimate and the caller sounds professional, the moment you're asked for personal details or payments, you know it's a scam.

What to do if you suspect a Medicare scam

If it's a phone call, just hang up.

You don't need to explain yourself or engage in a conversation with scammers. If they threaten you with consequences, do not believe them; scammers use fear to pressure you into making poor decisions.

Remember: If Medicare or its service providers had important information to communicate, they would do so by mail, not by phone.

Apart from not letting scammers take advantage of you, you can also help others by:

Reporting the fraud to Medicare at 1‑800‑MEDICARE (1‑800‑633‑4227)

Reporting the fraud to the US Department of Health and Human Services at oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud/

Reporting the fraud to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at reportfraud.ftc.gov/

How to make yourself less of a target of Medicare scams

You don't have to sit tight and hope that scammers won't target you. Instead, you can take some active measures to make such attempts less likely.

1) Lower your online exposure

To target you, scammers first need to gather some basic information about you, like your phone number. That information and much more can be easily looked up on people search sites, platforms operated by data brokers that let people search for others. The good news is that you can opt out of these platforms. You can do it manually by visiting each website and filling out the opt-out forms or you can automate the process.

2) Use a data removal service to help you

Data removal services work on your behalf to erase personal details like your phone number, address and email from people-search sites and data broker databases. By reducing the amount of information available online, these services make it harder for scammers to find and target you. Many of them also monitor whether your data reappears, so you stay protected over time without having to constantly check dozens of sites yourself.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It's what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to come after you.

Check out my top picks for data removal services and get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web by visiting CyberGuy.com.



Get a free scan to find out if your personal information is already out on the web: CyberGuy.com.

3) Monitor your Medicare statements regularly

Always review your Medicare Summary Notices (MSNs) or Explanation of Benefits (EOBs). These statements show what services have been billed in your name. If you see charges for services, equipment or prescriptions you never received, report it right away. Quick action can stop fraud before it impacts your care.

4) Use identity theft protection services

Identity theft protection tools can alert you if your Social Security number, Medicare number or other sensitive details show up on the dark web or are used to open new accounts. These services can also guide you through recovery if scammers misuse your information.

See my tips and best picks on how to protect yourself from identity theft at CyberGuy.com.

Kurt's key takeaways

Medicare scams are designed to exploit fear, urgency and confusion. By recognizing the warning signs and knowing what Medicare will and will not do, you can stay one step ahead of fraudsters. Protecting your personal information and reducing your online exposure are key to keeping your coverage safe. With a few smart habits, you can make yourself a less appealing target and help others by reporting scams when you see them.

Have you or someone you know ever been targeted by a Medicare scam, and how did you handle it? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com.

