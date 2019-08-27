Rare Steve Jobs autographed 'Toy Story' poster up for auction

A rare "Toy Story" poster signed by Apple and Pixar co-founder Steve Jobs is slated to go up for auction this week and it could fetch a princely sum.

The poster, which features the iconic "Toy Story" characters Sheriff Woody and Buzz Lightyear, was signed by the enigmatic Jobs "sometime after 1995," according to the auction house, Nate D. Sanders.

"Jobs’ legendary vision is evident in his backing of Pixar," the auction house wrote in a description of the lot. "'Toy Story' was a smashing success earning three Academy Award nominations, earning $373.6 million at the box office and securing its reputation as one of the finest animated movies of all time."

The poster, which measures 24” x 36,” was signed by Jobs on the bottom with a black marker. Included in the auction is a letter of authenticity. It has a starting bid of $25,000, according to the auction house.

The Apple co-founder, who passed away in October 2011, purchased Pixar from "Star Wars" creator George Lucas in 1986 after it was spun off into an independent company from LucasFilm.

Ironically, Disney would later go on to buy both Pixar and LucasFilm in separate multi-billion dollar transactions, with the Pixar acquisition making Jobs Disney's largest shareholder prior to his death.

