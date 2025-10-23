Spotify gives parents new power to control what their kids hear on streaming platform

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Spotify is rolling out a major update for parents who want more control over what their children listen to. Managed accounts, first tested in select countries, are now expanding to the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France and the Netherlands. These accounts create a safer and more personalized way for young listeners to enjoy music while parents stay in control of what plays.

A safer way for kids to explore music

Spotify's new managed accounts are built for kids under 13. They offer a music-only experience inside the main Spotify app. Parents can use their Family Plan settings to filter explicit lyrics, block certain artists or songs and hide videos or looping visuals called Canvas. Unlike the limited Spotify Kids app, these accounts exist within the regular Spotify platform. Kids get a familiar interface with features like Discover Weekly and Daylist, but with restrictions that fit their age.

How managed accounts work

Premium Family subscribers can set up a managed account directly from their Spotify settings. Choose "Add a Member," then select "Add a listener aged under 13." Parents control what content plays, while kids build their own playlists and get personalized recommendations based on their listening habits. This separation keeps parents' Discover Weekly and Wrapped playlists clean from unexpected surprises like a sudden obsession with gaming soundtracks or silly meme songs.

Why this matters for parents

For years, parents have struggled to give kids music freedom while keeping explicit content away. This update finally solves that challenge. Managed accounts let parents turn off videos, block podcasts and make sure no age-restricted content slips through. It provides peace of mind for families who love streaming music together.

What this means for you

If you already subscribe to the Premium Family plan, this update adds even more value. You still get six individual accounts, and now you can include a customized child account. Parents can share their favorite songs safely while using filters that protect young listeners. Kids get the freedom to explore new music and create playlists without affecting the main account's recommendations.

Kurt's key takeaways

Spotify's expansion of managed accounts is a smart move toward safer, family-friendly streaming. It protects young listeners while helping them build their own love for music. With strong parental controls built right into the app, families can enjoy listening together with confidence and ease.

Will you set up a Spotify managed account for your child, or keep family listening under one shared profile? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com.

