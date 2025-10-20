Teens face new PG-13 limits on Instagram

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Instagram is turning up the parental controls. The app will now treat teen accounts more like a PG-13 movie, automatically filtering out mature or risky content for anyone under 18. That means teens will no longer see posts, videos, or search results that fall outside the "movie-style" PG-13 zone, unless their parents approve a looser setting.

How Instagram's new age filter protects teens

This update places all users under 18 into a 13+ content setting that blocks sexually suggestive material, graphic images, and adult topics like alcohol or tobacco. Instagram says it wants the platform to feel as safe as what teens might see in a PG-13 film. While some mild language or edgy humor might still appear, the company promises to keep those cases rare. The goal is to make scrolling less risky and much more age-appropriate.

A new stricter mode for parents

For families who want even tighter boundaries, Instagram is launching a Limited Content setting. This stricter mode removes comments entirely, filters more mature material, and limits what teens can see or post. Starting next year, this mode will even restrict what AI chatbots can say to teens, keeping conversations within PG-13 limits.

What Instagram's PG-13 filters now block

Instagram's new protections will automatically:

Prevent teens from following or messaging accounts that post adult or inappropriate content.

Block search results for topics like alcohol, gore, or dangerous stunts, even when misspelled.

Hide mature content from Explore, Reels, and Stories recommendations.

Block links to adult material sent through DMs.

Even Instagram's AI features will now follow these same PG-13 guidelines, ensuring age-appropriate responses.

How parents helped shape Instagram's changes

Meta says it invited thousands of parents around the world to review real Instagram posts and rate them for age appropriateness. More than 3 million parent ratings helped define the new guidelines. According to Meta, 95% of U.S. parents said the new settings are helpful, and 90% said they make Instagram easier to understand.

How to update Instagram for Parental Controls on iPhone and Android

To ensure you have the latest Instagram features and parental controls, follow these steps to update the app on iPhone and Android:

Steps to update Instagram on iPhone

Open the App Store on your iPhone and tap your profile icon in the top right corner.

on your iPhone and tap your in the top right corner. Scroll down to see a list of available updates , then find Instagram and tap "Update".

, then find and tap If you don't see Instagram in the list, it means the app is already up to date.

Steps to update Instagram on Android

Settings might differ depending on your Android phone’s manufacturer.

Open the Google Play Store and tap your profile icon in the top right corner.

and tap your in the top right corner. Select " Manage apps & device, " then tap "Updates available."

" then tap Find Instagram in the list and tap " Update" next to it.

in the list and tap " next to it. If Instagram does not appear, your app is already running the latest version.

Keeping Instagram updated on both devices ensures all settings and parental controls function correctly and new supervision features are available. Note: updates to the Instagram app often include changes to settings and parental controls, so it's essential to keep both accounts up to date for the best supervision experience.

Safety tips for parents on Instagram

Keeping your teen safe online starts with knowing where to look in the app. Here are simple steps every parent can take right now to set boundaries and strengthen their teen's safety on Instagram.

1) Make every social account private

Go to your teen’s Instagram profile, tap the three lines in the upper-right corner, and select Settings and privacy → Account privacy. Turn on Private account so only approved followers can see their posts and stories. This blocks strangers and reduces exposure to unwanted contact.

2) Review your teen’s Instagram safety settings

Open your teen's Instagram app and tap their profile icon in the bottom-right corner.

in the bottom-right corner. Next, tap the three lines in the top-right and choose Settings and privacy .

in the top-right and choose . Select Supervision / Family Center, then tap Content settings.

Instagram now places all users under 18 in a PG-13 content filter by default, automatically limiting sexually suggestive, violent, or other mature material.

If you prefer stricter controls, switch to Limited Content. Both options appear under "Content settings," and your teen will need your approval to make major changes once supervision is linked.

3) Activate Instagram’s parental supervision tools

In the same Settings and privacy → Supervision / Family Center section, you can invite your teen to link accounts.

Once both sides agree, you'll be able to:

Set daily time limits or schedule quiet hours.

or schedule quiet hours. See who they follow and who follows them.

Review privacy and safety settings like who can message or tag them.

like who can message or tag them. Approve or deny changes your teen requests to loosen restrictions.

Instagram doesn't allow parents to read direct messages, and starting November 2025, supervision will no longer extend to a teen's Threads profile. Still, you can view activity summaries, confirm account-level safety options, and get notifications about changes your teen makes.

4) Use Apple Screen Time or Google Family Link

These tools let you manage device-wide limits, not just Instagram. You can block apps at bedtime, monitor usage, and restrict downloads of new apps.

On iPhone: Go to Settings → Screen Time

On Android: Download Google Family Link from the Play Store

5) Clean up their digital footprint

Teens often don’t realize how much personal information is public. Help them search their name on Google and remove any exposed info from people search sites and data brokers. You can do it manually or use a data removal service to handle it automatically.

While no service can guarantee the complete removal of your data from the internet, a data removal service is really a smart choice. They aren’t cheap, and neither is your privacy. These services do all the work for you by actively monitoring and systematically erasing your personal information from hundreds of websites. It’s what gives me peace of mind and has proven to be the most effective way to erase your personal data from the internet. By limiting the information available, you reduce the risk of scammers cross-referencing data from breaches with information they might find on the dark web, making it harder for them to target you.

6) Understand Instagram's age-based protections

Teens under 16 automatically receive the strictest protections. Their content settings can't be loosened without parental consent. Ages 16-17 default to PG-13 filtering but can request changes that parents approve through the Family Center. These new rules are designed to make Instagram feel more like a PG-13-rated environment for minors.

7) Keep phones out of bedrooms at night

Late-night scrolling can lead to sleep loss and unsupervised interactions. Set a family rule to charge phones in a common area before bedtime. It improves rest and reduces exposure to potentially harmful content.

8) Talk openly to your teens

Start a conversation with your teen about what they see online. Ask what kind of content shows up in their feed and how it makes them feel. Explain that they can come to you if they ever see something uncomfortable or confusing. Open communication helps them make smarter choices and builds trust.

9) Flag content and report to Instagram

If you come across a post that feels inappropriate for teens, tap the three dots in the upper right corner of the post and select Report. Choose Something else, then follow the prompts to explain why it should be hidden from teen accounts. Instagram reviews these reports and will let you know what action they take.

When Instagram's new PG-13 limits will roll out

Instagram says these updates are already starting to roll out to teen accounts in the U.S., U.K., Australia, and Canada. The company plans to complete the rollout by the end of the year, with global expansion coming soon after. Meta also plans to bring similar protections to Facebook teen accounts next year.

What this means for you

This update represents one of Instagram's biggest safety moves yet. With Hollywood-style content ratings, new parental controls, and stronger AI filters, teens are getting a safer online experience by default. Still, no filter can catch everything, which is why parent involvement remains the most powerful safety tool.

Kurt's key takeaways

Instagram's new PG-13 rules could change how all social media platforms handle teen safety. By using a movie-style rating system, Instagram is making it easier for parents to understand what their kids might see online. It's a bold move and one that tries to strike a balance between giving teens freedom to explore and protecting them from the darker side of the internet.

Do you think social media should adopt movie-style ratings, or is Instagram going too far with its PG-13 limits? Let us know by writing to us at CyberGuy.com

