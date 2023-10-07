Sneaky lightbulb security cameras are the next big thing in home security

Have you ever wished you could keep an eye on your home or office without anyone noticing? Well, now you can with new sneaky lightbulb cameras. The invention combines the functionality of a lightbulb and a live video camera in one perfect spying tech device.

But are they secure? That's a question many people have, including Cheryl from Florida.

"Hi Kurt, I recently read an article or advertisement about lightbulb cameras. They would be hooked up via the Wi-Fi. Are they secure?" - Cheryl, Florida

This is a great question because most people may not know how to operate lightbulb cameras because they are so new to the market. Let's go more in depth about what they are and how they operate so that we all have a better understanding of what these new products can do for you.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS, AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

What are lightbulb cameras?

Lightbulb cameras are designed to look like regular lightbulbs. However, they come equipped with a camera that captures high-quality video footage.

You can install them anywhere you have a light socket, and they will record everything that happens in your space. You can also watch the live feed from your smartphone or computer anytime you want. Lightbulb cameras are the perfect solution for discreet and convenient security.

Some of the best lightbulb security cameras also offer additional features such as motion detection, night vision and two-way audio communication.

MORE: TOP PICKS TO AMP UP YOUR HOME SECURITY

Why would I want to purchase a lightbulb camera?

Lightbulb security cameras do have some features you may not be able to get with a traditional security camera. One thing about them is they are typically wireless and do not take any extra wiring to work, which means they're easy to install.

Another perk of having a lightbulb security camera is it can rotate close to 360 degrees. This means that you will have a wide variety of coverage and will be able to tilt to every angle, so you can pretty much see the entire area of where the camera is installed rather than just one specific angle that a traditional camera might give you.

One of the best parts of having one is it looks just like a regular lightbulb, so it can capture exactly what an intruder is doing without the intruder even noticing he's being watched.

See my 5 best picks for light bulb security cameras

What are some downsides that I should be aware of?

A big concern when it comes to using any new device is your privacy being compromised. Imagine finding one of these in a public restroom or changing room at a clothing store. Be on the lookout for a sinister installation that could intrude on your life since these are available to anyone. Without directly looking at the lightbulb camera, you may just think it’s a regular light bulb lighting the room.

On the cybersecurity side, it is important to note that any device connected to the internet can be vulnerable to hacking. As a rule of thumb, I avoid using cameras inside my own home having covered so many creepy stories about how hackers pry into them.

GET MORE OF MY TECH TIPS & EASY VIDEO TUTORIALS WITH THE FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER - CLICK HERE

However, most lightbulb cameras come with built-in encryption and password protection to prevent unauthorized access. If the one you buy comes with a default password, you should change it and use a strong password for added security that contains capital and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords.

Additionally, I advise you to keep your firmware up to date and avoid using public Wi-Fi networks when accessing your camera’s feed.

MORE: IS YOUR DOORBELL CAMERA VULNERABLE TO JAMMING OR INTERFERENCE?

Kurt's key takeaways

Overall, light bulb cameras can be a great addition to your home security system. Although, it is important to do your research before purchasing one and ensure that you take the necessary precautions to protect your privacy and security,

I think that many people will get some great use out of them. See my 5 best picks for lightbulb security cameras.

What security camera have you had the most success with? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

For more of my tech tips & security alerts, subscribe to my free CyberGuy Report Newsletter by heading to Cyberguy.com/Newsletter

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Answers to the most asked CyberGuy questions:

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.