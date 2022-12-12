Are smart Christmas lights worth the money?

It's the most wonderful time of the year!

Decorating your house in the spirit of the holiday season now comes with so many choices that could offer an affordable upgrade to save money in the long run and prevent fires from older holiday lights.

Of course, nothing will lighten anyone's spirits more than, well, lights.

Whether they're strung along your Christmas tree or illuminating your front porch and walkway, Christmas lights are guaranteed to make even the Grinchiest of Scrooges feel all aglow.

It is something so important to me that we keep red and green Christmas storage containers carefully placed to make order out of holiday trimmings – especially lights that can get tangled.

Aside from safety and lowering our power bill, I’ve converted most of our lights to LED smart light bulbs and installed smart plugs on each one to turn them off and on and automatically turn off when we go to bed.

This was the first year that literally every strand of Christmas tree lights worked without needing to find burned out bulbs or toss the whole string in the trash out of frustration.

What saved my lights were these inexpensive holiday light and cord organizers that come in a pack of 4. I’ve got a total of 12 worth every penny.

While most of us simply dig out our tried and true Christmas lights from storage every year, some people like to keep up with the times and invest in smart Christmas lights.

What are smart Christmas lights?

Smart Christmas lights are LED lights that are controlled by an app, and depending on the model, can change colors, or even do special effects such as a timed light show.

Of course, smart bulbs aren't just used for Christmas decorations, as many people invest in them simply for their home lighting. More reviews and recommendations for home lighting by searching ‘smart bulbs’ at CyberGuy.com

There's little doubt that smart Christmas lights are bound to be more visually impressive.

Making the thought of trading in your old string of incandescent lights for color-changing smart lights seems very tempting indeed.

But before you throw away the Christmas lights you've been using or so, you might want to examine the differences and see if it's a right fit for you.

Cost

Classic incandescent lights can sell for under $10

They come in fairly long strands

Top-quality LED smart lights usually start close to $150

Some of the strands are on the shorter side, so you might need to buy more boxes than you would classic lights

Energy

Incandescent lights tend to convert only one-twentieth of the energy they use into visible light, using more than 90% of the energy on heat

Smart lights tend to consume up to 75% less energy and last almost 25 times as long

Safety

Incandescent lights use heat to produce lights

As a result, bulbs will get hot, making children reaching for bulbs on trees a problem

Though the risk is low, the heat-inducing lights pose the risk of a fire next to flammable objects

LED lights are not generated by heat, and will not burn the hands of little children

Are Christmas smart lights worth it?

With all this in mind, is it worth forking over hundreds of dollars to dazzle your guests and neighbors with Smart Christmas lights this holiday season?

Quite possibly, yes.

Needless to say, no one should ever break the bank for home decorations, no matter the occasion.

But upon taking a closer look, it becomes clear that what might begin as a sizeable investment will end up saving you money in the end if done right.

Good smart lights will end up shrinking your electricity bill, last you for years, eliminate the need to replace them and will pose less of a safety hazard.

Another thing to consider, since smart lights often come in colors not traditionally associated with the holiday season, it might also be easier to put them to use year-round.

In the end, making you plenty "merry" throughout the year.

Should you choose to go for incandescent lights or Smart LED lights to decorate your home or Christmas tree, here are some highly-rated expert recommendations:

Recommended Incandescent Lights

Holiday Joy

Price: $21.99

Available in multicolor or classic white

300 bulbs a strand

Good for indoor or outdoor use

Special color-changing feature

New One C7 Outdoor Christmas Lights

Price: $11.99 (at time of publication)

Multicolored

Indoor or outdoor use

25 Bulbs a strand

Recommended Smart LED Lights

Twinkly

Price $267.99 (at time of publication)

Multicolored

Indoor and outdoor

Color changing

App controlled

Easy Wi-Fi or Bluetooth setup

Preset effects and animations available on the app

Govee Smart Outdoor String Lights

Price: $99.99 (at time of publication)

Multicolored

Outdoor Usage

Color changing

47 Scene modes

Controlled by app, Alexa or Google Assistant

Able to synch to music

Innonly Outdoor Christmas Lights

Price: $37.99 (at time of publication)

Outdoor Usage

Multicolored

Color Changing

Bluetooth connected

App and remote controlled

Timer pre-sets available

More holiday gift ideas and reviews can be found by searching ‘gifts’ at CyberGuy.com.

