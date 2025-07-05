Should pizza-making robots get a second chance?

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Parisian restaurant once promised a pizza experience unlike any other. Order your pizza and, within five minutes, a robot would craft your pie from scratch, no human hands required. This was the vision of Pazzi Robotics, a French startup that merged advanced automation with Italian culinary tradition.

For a time, the company seemed poised to redefine how people view pizza. However, after nine years of innovation and effort, Pazzi closed its doors in 2022. This outcome raises a pressing question: Did Pazzi fail because it was ahead of its time, and should pizza-making robots be given another chance?

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

ROBOTS ARE TAKING OVER UBER EATS DELIVERIES. IS YOUR CITY NEXT?

The rise and fall of Pazzi: A pioneering vision

Pazzi Robotics was not just another food tech company. The team secured five patents and worked with world-champion pizza chef Thierry Graffagnino to perfect their recipes. They received over 3,000 requests from around the world. Their robot could knead dough, spread sauce, add toppings, bake, slice and box a pizza without any human help. The technology impressed many, and CEO Philippe Goldman even earned the title of "Most Innovative CEO of the Fast-food Industry." Despite these achievements, Pazzi was unable to find a buyer and had to shut down.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Goldman shared his thoughts on LinkedIn after the company's closure. He expressed sadness and frustration, noting that Pazzi had reached many of its goals and built strong partnerships. He also reflected on the challenges. According to Goldman, hardware startups require significant time and money to succeed. He found that the robotics ecosystem in France was not mature enough to support such a venture. He also realized that running a tech company and a restaurant simultaneously posed unique challenges. The two industries have different cultures, customer expectations and business models.

Goldman admitted he did not use his board enough to address tough issues and was slow to build a strong executive team. He emphasized the importance of hiring the right people from the start and acting quickly when someone is not a good fit. Despite the disappointment, Goldman remains proud of what Pazzi achieved and believes it paved the way for future innovators.

Did location and culture play a role in Pazzi's fate?

The story of Pazzi raises another question: Did its French roots contribute to its struggles? Would the company have found more success in Italy, where pizza is a national treasure? Goldman pointed out that French culture tends to be wary of robotics, especially in the food industry.

He also noted that public and institutional funding for hardware projects is limited in France. Perhaps an Italian launch would have given Pazzi's robots more authenticity and acceptance. Or perhaps the world was simply not ready for robot-made pizza, regardless of where it originated.

WHAT IS ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI)?

Robot-made pizza powered by AI and automation

Pazzi's cutting-edge system relied on a blend of robotics, artificial intelligence and machine vision. It could operate 24/7, producing a pizza in under five minutes. Furthermore, advanced AI monitored ingredient levels, tracked order flow and optimized workflow for peak efficiency. This reduced downtime and minimized waste. However, as with many automation technologies, some critics worried robot-made pizza could take away jobs traditionally held by people in the restaurant industry.

Should the world give pizza robots a second chance?

Although Pazzi is gone, the need for automation in food service continues to grow. The technology worked. Customers enjoyed fast, consistent, high-quality pizza with almost no human involvement. Labor shortages and rising costs still challenge the restaurant industry.

The demand for efficient solutions will only increase. So, should pizza-making robots get another chance? Perhaps the next attempt will take place in Italy or a market more receptive to food technology. Or perhaps some traditions, such as pizza-making, are not yet ready for a robotic revolution.

Kurt's key takeaways

Sometimes it's about timing in life. I'd wager that if this pizza robot tech launched today, it would bake its way into AI success. Pazzi Robotics may be gone, but its bold vision lives on. Its story is a lesson in innovation, timing and the challenges of changing how we eat. The question isn’t whether robots can make great pizza; they can. The real question is whether we’re ready to let them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Would you try a pizza made entirely by a robot? Do you think the Pazzi pizza robot should be given a second chance? Let us know by writing to us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

Sign up for my FREE CyberGuy Report

Get my best tech tips, urgent security alerts and exclusive deals delivered straight to your inbox. Plus, you’ll get instant access to my Ultimate Scam Survival Guide — free when you join my CYBERGUY.COM/NEWSLETTER

Copyright 2025 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.