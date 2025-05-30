Fox News AI Newsletter: Scammers can exploit your data from just 1 ChatGPT search

Welcome to Fox News’ Artificial Intelligence newsletter with the latest AI technology advancements.

IN TODAY'S NEWSLETTER:

- Scammers can exploit your data from just one ChatGPT search

- Business Insider embraces AI while laying off 21% of workforce

- Nvidia, Dell partner with Trump admin to make next-gen supercomputer

GUARD YOUR DATA: ChatGPT and other large language models (LLMs) have become amazing helpers for everyday tasks. Whether it's summarizing complex ideas, designing a birthday card or even planning your apartment's layout, you can get impressive results with just a simple prompt.

NEWS BREAK: Business Insider announced Thursday that the company will be shrinking the size of its newsroom and making layoffs, impacting over a fifth of its staff. Business Insider CEO Barbara Peng said in an internal memo obtained by Fox News Digital that the company is "fully embracing AI," as 70% of the company’s staff currently uses Enterprise ChatGPT, with a goal of 100%.

HIGH TECH: Nvidia and Dell on Thursday announced a breakthrough supercomputer powered by artificial intelligence (AI) will launch next year to help drive research at the Department of Energy (DOE).

SETTING THE PACE: Pace University uses AI and scannable QR codes to read graduates' names.

A-'EYE' IN THE SKY: Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently announced that artificial intelligence (AI) is being used to detect and address air traffic risks, following a slew of near-misses and fatal plane crashes across the country.

'PROFOUND TRANSFORMATION': Nvidia, a leader in the artificial intelligence (AI) space, saw shares rise 3% in after-hours trading following the announcement. The earnings report showed that first-quarter net income was up 26% from a year ago at nearly $19 billion, with revenue rising to $44 billion, up 69% from last year.

'AGRI-FICIAL' INTELLIGENCE: John Deere is turning to artificial intelligence to help farmers address labor shortages and enable them to handle other tasks associated with their business.

APPLE’S AI RECKONING': OpenAI has just made a move that's turning heads across the tech world. The company is acquiring io, the AI device startup founded by Jony Ive, for nearly $6.5 billion. This isn't your typical business deal. It's a collaboration between Sam Altman, who leads OpenAI, and the designer responsible for some of Apple's most iconic products, including the iPhone and Apple Watch.

STANDING TALL AGAIN: For Caroline Laubach, being a Wandercraft test pilot is about more than just trying out new technology. It's about reclaiming a sense of freedom and connection that many wheelchair users miss. Laubach, a spinal stroke survivor and full-time wheelchair user, has played a key role in demonstrating the personal AI-powered prototype exoskeleton's development, and her experience highlights just how life-changing this device can be.

BOT BLUNDER: Google’s artificial intelligence chatbot is being slammed for "anti-American" claims about the supposed White supremacist origins of Memorial Day.

